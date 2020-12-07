New Cars and Bikes in India
MV Agusta Teases New 'Alpine' Model

The Italian motorcycle brand is expected to unveil a new model, to be called 'Alpine' the result of collaboration with French car brand Alpine.

Preetam Bora
MV Agusta teases new 'Alpine' model

Highlights

  • Italian brand MV Agusta teases upcoming new motorcycle called 'Alpine'
  • Expected to be the result of collaboration with French car brand Alpine
  • Automobiles Alpine is now owned by Renault

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta has released a teaser image which seems to show an upcoming motorcycle, which is likely to be the result of collaboration with French car brand Alpine. The MV Agusta Alpine, as it's likely to be called, is expected to be unveiled on December 10, 2020, and will wear the same 'A' logo used by the French automotive firm. There's little else which is known at this stage about the new machine, apart from the fact that the bike is expected to come in a blue and grey colour scheme.

Also Read: MV Agusta 75th Anniversary Bikes Sold Out In Seconds

u271npug

All 75 units of the MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario have been sold out

The part of the bike shown in the teaser image is difficult to ascertain, but it appears to be part of the front fairing of a sports bike, and could very well be the inlet scoops of a F3 800-derived new model. The name Alpine also could allude to a new adventure model, a segment MV Agusta has been rumoured to be considering for sometime now. However, at this stage, we're not entirely sure of the Alpine will be a completely new sports model, based on a new 900 cc engine, or if it will be the first adventure model from the Italian brand. More details will only be known when the bike is unveiled on December 10, 2020.

Also Read: MV Agusta, Akrapovic Announce Industrial Partnership

Newsbeep
3k7djsok

MV Agusta Brutale 800 SCS was unveiled with a Smart Clutch System

Automobiles Alpine is a French car brand, founded in 1955 in Dieppe by Jean Redele, best known for its sports and racing cars that were introduced after World War II. The brand was purchased by Renault in 1973, car production ended in 1995, but 17 years after its closure, the brand was revived in 2012. Starting from the 2021 Formula 1 season, the Renault group will become the Alpine F1 Team, and the team's cars will be powered by a Renault E-Tech hbrid engine.

Also Read: MV Agusta F4Z Zagato Motorcycle Revealed

0 Comments

It's not the first time MV Agusta has teamed up with an iconic manufacturer from the four-wheeled world. In 2016, MV Agusta joined hands with Italian coach-builder Zagato for the F4Z special edition bike. The F4Z was based on the MV Agusta F4, although the changes to the bodywork and styling had completely changed the F4Z's look.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

