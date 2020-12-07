MV Agusta teases new 'Alpine' model

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta has released a teaser image which seems to show an upcoming motorcycle, which is likely to be the result of collaboration with French car brand Alpine. The MV Agusta Alpine, as it's likely to be called, is expected to be unveiled on December 10, 2020, and will wear the same 'A' logo used by the French automotive firm. There's little else which is known at this stage about the new machine, apart from the fact that the bike is expected to come in a blue and grey colour scheme.

The part of the bike shown in the teaser image is difficult to ascertain, but it appears to be part of the front fairing of a sports bike, and could very well be the inlet scoops of a F3 800-derived new model. The name Alpine also could allude to a new adventure model, a segment MV Agusta has been rumoured to be considering for sometime now. However, at this stage, we're not entirely sure of the Alpine will be a completely new sports model, based on a new 900 cc engine, or if it will be the first adventure model from the Italian brand. More details will only be known when the bike is unveiled on December 10, 2020.

Automobiles Alpine is a French car brand, founded in 1955 in Dieppe by Jean Redele, best known for its sports and racing cars that were introduced after World War II. The brand was purchased by Renault in 1973, car production ended in 1995, but 17 years after its closure, the brand was revived in 2012. Starting from the 2021 Formula 1 season, the Renault group will become the Alpine F1 Team, and the team's cars will be powered by a Renault E-Tech hbrid engine.

It's not the first time MV Agusta has teamed up with an iconic manufacturer from the four-wheeled world. In 2016, MV Agusta joined hands with Italian coach-builder Zagato for the F4Z special edition bike. The F4Z was based on the MV Agusta F4, although the changes to the bodywork and styling had completely changed the F4Z's look.

