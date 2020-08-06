New Cars and Bikes in India
MV Agusta, Akrapovic Announce Industrial Partnership

The Italian motorcycle brand and Slovenian exhaust manufacturer will join hands to exclusively design and manufacture exhaust systems for new models.

Flagship MV Agusta models are expected to get exclusive Akrapovic exhaust systems

Highlights

  • MV Agusta, Akrapovic sign industrial partnership agreement
  • Akrapovic will supply brand new exhaust systems to MV Agusta
  • Titanium and carbon fibre to be used in new exhaust systems for MV Agusta

Italian brand MV Agusta, known to make some of the most stunning high performance motorcycles, has teamed up with Slovenian high-performance exhaust manufacturer Akrapovic. The industrial partnership signed between the two brands will pave the way for Akrapovic to supply with a brand new range of innovative exhaust systems, all uniquely designed to fit the range of MV Agusta motorcycles. According to a joint statement released by the two brands, Akrapovic will use state-of-the-art, race-proven materials such as titanium and carbon fibre, and create exhaust systems that meet the Motorcycle Art philosophy of MV Agusta.

c14nb3lo

MV Agusta has not specified which particular models will get the exclusive Akrapovic exhaust systems

"Sound is part of the MV Agusta experience. It's a key element to its style and we pay a lot of attention to it. Our 3 and 4 cylinders models have quite unique personalities and we've always worked towards matching them with hair-raising sound, but this partnership goes well beyond the look and sound, it is really about leading-edge technology, performance and uncompromising quality. MV Agusta and Akrapovic have a very similar approach to industrial excellence, accepting nothing but the best. I welcome this partnership as a natural alliance between like-minded leaders in their own field, which will bring about many synergies and even better products for the enjoyment of motorcycle enthusiasts around the world," said Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta.

r3umqaf8

Akrapovic CEO Uros Rosa says the Slovenian brand will make exclusive exhaust systems with new design and use titanium and carbon fibre materials

"Akrapovic is extremely excited about this latest chapter in its motorcycle history. To enter into a new partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the industry and one that shares a similar ethos and DNA to our own is another big step for our company. Count Domenico Agusta and Igor Akrapovic both came from a racing background and created winning global brands through their passion, making this collaboration a natural fit. Akrapovic will create innovative products for the beautiful MV Agusta models that are coming soon, with designs that have never been seen before. With high-tech, race-proven materials, such as titanium and carbon fibre, we will create systems that will enhance the 'Motorcycle Art' that MV Agusta prides itself on, and our engineers will produce a unique sound for the range. Our exhausts will make a statement for all to see and hear that perfectly complements MV Agusta motorcycles," said Uros Rosa, CEO, Akrapovic.

lvulbso

The top-end MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR may also get Akrapovic exhaust system

0 Comments

Akrapovic is a pioneer in the innovative use of titanium and super alloys, and is at the forefront of carbon fibre components construction. The Slovenian brand works closely with the most prominent teams in MotoGP, WorldSBK and MXGP. There's been no announcement as to which specific models will be getting the new Akrapovic exhaust systems.

