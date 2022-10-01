Prime Minister Narendra Modi Remotely Drives Car In Sweden From India At India Mobile Congress 2022

Saturday, October 1 marked the first day of the India Mobile Conference 2022 – one of Asia’s largest digital technology forums. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present on the inaugural day of the conference where he launched 5G services in India. Modi also experienced some of the technologies displayed by brands at the event including driving a remote-controlled car, thousands of kilometres away from Delhi.

Set up at the Ericsson booth, the Indian Prime Minister got behind the wheel of an RC car sitting in Sweden. The vehicle was set up to navigate a closed indoor course. The firm was using 5G technology to connect the controls in India to the model in Sweden.

Ericsson was one of many digital brands present at the conference.

