  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi Remotely Drives Car In Sweden From India At India Mobile Congress 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Remotely Drives Car In Sweden From India At India Mobile Congress 2022

The Prime Minister of India got behind the controls of a remote-controlled vehicle at the Ericsson booth at the 2022 India Mobile Congress.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
01-Oct-22 11:45 AM IST
Highlights
  • Narendra Modi was attending the IMC 2022 to launch 5G in India
  • The vehicle was set up to navigate a closed indoor course in Sweden.
  • Modi controlled the vehicle via controls at the Ericsson stall at the IMC in Delhi

Saturday, October 1 marked the first day of the India Mobile Conference 2022 – one of Asia’s largest digital technology forums. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present on the inaugural day of the conference where he launched 5G services in India. Modi also experienced some of the technologies displayed by brands at the event including driving a remote-controlled car, thousands of kilometres away from Delhi.

Set up at the Ericsson booth, the Indian Prime Minister got behind the wheel of an RC car sitting in Sweden. The vehicle was set up to navigate a closed indoor course. The firm was using 5G technology to connect the controls in India to the model in Sweden.

Ericsson was one of many digital brands present at the conference. 

