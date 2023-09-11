Login

Global Biofuel Alliance Announced At G20 Summit In India

A total of 19 countries have pledged their support to India as founding members of the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA)
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

11-Sep-23 02:52 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • It aims to accelerate the global adoption of biofuels
  • The primary focus of the GBA is to promote the use of sustainable biofuels in the transportation sector
  • August 2023 saw the world premiere of the Innova Hycross flex-fuel hybrid MPV

On September 9, 2023, during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with leaders from Singapore, Bangladesh, Italy, the USA, Brazil, Argentina, Mauritius, and the UAE, introduced the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA). According to Hardeep Singh Puri, India's Union Minister, 19 countries and 12 international organisations have pledged their support to India as founding members of the Global Biofuel Alliance.

 

19 countries and 12 international organisations have pledged their support to India as founding members of the Global Biofuel Alliance

 

What is the Global Biofuel Alliance?

 

This initiative, introduced by India as the G20 Chair, aims to accelerate the global adoption of biofuels by promoting technological advancements, enhancing the use of sustainable biofuels, and establishing strong standards and certifications with input from various stakeholders. Additionally, the alliance will serve as a central knowledge hub and expert resource, with the goal of developing international collaboration for the widespread use of biofuels.

 

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Flex-Fuel Hybrid MPV Makes World Premiere In India

 

The primary focus of the GBA is to promote collaboration and the use of sustainable biofuels, particularly in the transportation sector. It will also concentrate on strengthening markets, facilitating international biofuel trade, sharing concrete policy insights, and providing technical support for national biofuel programmes worldwide.

 

The alliance will have a three-tier membership structure, encompassing member countries, partner organisations, and industries. Its core mission is to promote global cooperation and facilitate the adoption of biofuels by identifying best practices for the development and distribution of sustainable biofuels and bioproducts.

 

According to a July report by the International Energy Agency, the world must triple its production of sustainable biofuels by 2030 to achieve net-zero emissions in the global energy system by 2050. India has set ambitious targets, including becoming carbon neutral by 2070 and boosting nationwide ethanol blending in gasoline to 20 per cent by 2025.

 

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Flex-Fuel Unveiled With 100% Bioethanol Engine

 

August 2023 saw the world premiere of the Innova Hycross flex-fuel hybrid MPV

 

In line with this initiative, August 2023 saw the world premiere of the Innova Hycross flex-fuel hybrid MPV. The flex-fuel prototype incorporates a modified 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that runs on E85 fuel (an 85 per cent ethanol blend). Toyota has made some considerable changes in mechanical spares to comply with the initiative. Moreover, it claims to offer substantially higher fuel efficiency and a reduced emissions footprint.

# Global Biofuel Alliance G20 Summit# Global Biofuel Alliance# G20 Summit# Ethanol Blending With Petrol# Ethanol Fuel# Biofuels# Bio-Ethanol# Narendra Modi# Prime Minister Narenda Modi# G20 Summit

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar
9.1
0
10
2023 Mahindra Thar
1,843 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda CR-V
6.5
0
10
2014 Honda CR-V
75,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

₹ 16 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 14, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Global Biofuel Alliance Announced At G20 Summit In India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn