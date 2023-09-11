Global Biofuel Alliance Announced At G20 Summit In India

On September 9, 2023, during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with leaders from Singapore, Bangladesh, Italy, the USA, Brazil, Argentina, Mauritius, and the UAE, introduced the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA). According to Hardeep Singh Puri, India's Union Minister, 19 countries and 12 international organisations have pledged their support to India as founding members of the Global Biofuel Alliance.

What is the Global Biofuel Alliance?

This initiative, introduced by India as the G20 Chair, aims to accelerate the global adoption of biofuels by promoting technological advancements, enhancing the use of sustainable biofuels, and establishing strong standards and certifications with input from various stakeholders. Additionally, the alliance will serve as a central knowledge hub and expert resource, with the goal of developing international collaboration for the widespread use of biofuels.

The primary focus of the GBA is to promote collaboration and the use of sustainable biofuels, particularly in the transportation sector. It will also concentrate on strengthening markets, facilitating international biofuel trade, sharing concrete policy insights, and providing technical support for national biofuel programmes worldwide.

The alliance will have a three-tier membership structure, encompassing member countries, partner organisations, and industries. Its core mission is to promote global cooperation and facilitate the adoption of biofuels by identifying best practices for the development and distribution of sustainable biofuels and bioproducts.

According to a July report by the International Energy Agency, the world must triple its production of sustainable biofuels by 2030 to achieve net-zero emissions in the global energy system by 2050. India has set ambitious targets, including becoming carbon neutral by 2070 and boosting nationwide ethanol blending in gasoline to 20 per cent by 2025.

August 2023 saw the world premiere of the Innova Hycross flex-fuel hybrid MPV

In line with this initiative, August 2023 saw the world premiere of the Innova Hycross flex-fuel hybrid MPV. The flex-fuel prototype incorporates a modified 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that runs on E85 fuel (an 85 per cent ethanol blend). Toyota has made some considerable changes in mechanical spares to comply with the initiative. Moreover, it claims to offer substantially higher fuel efficiency and a reduced emissions footprint.