Login

Toyota Innova Hycross Flex-Fuel Hybrid MPV Makes World Premiere In India

The ethanol-powered Innova Hycross Hybrid is powered by a modified 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

29-Aug-23 01:27 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Toyota India unveils Innova Hycross hybrid prototype that can run on ethanol.
  • Prototype has a modified 2.0-litre engine that can run on E85 fuel.
  • Claims to offer substantially higher fuel efficiency and reduced emissions footprint.

The Toyota Innova Hycross flex-fuel hybrid MPV has made its world premiere in India. Based on the increasingly popular Hycross MPV, the flex-fuel prototype has a modified 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that runs on E85 fuel (an 85 per cent ethanol blend). Toyota Kirloskar Motor has changed the spark plugs and piston rings for improved corrosion resistance. A cold-start system has been added, which aids in starting the car in temperatures as low as -15 degrees celsius. Factoring in the real-driving emissions stipulated by the BS6 Stage II norms, three-way catalyst programming has been included, along with a change in fuel tank and fuel pipe material. Also included are an ethanol sensor and new fuel pump and filter.

 

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Flex-Fuel Unveiled With 100% Bioethanol Engine

 

Calibration and validation of the Innova flex-fuel hybrid prototype is pending, but Toyota says such a vehicle can offer over 30 to 50 per cent higher fuel efficiency, while also having the lowest well-to-wheel emissions footprint of any similar-sized vehicle across powertrain technologies.

 

A cutaway of the Innova Hycross flex-fuel hybrid's modified 2.0-litre engine.

 

Vikram Gulati, country head at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, noted that there is “significantly higher ethanol available” than needed for E20 fuel at present. Attending the unveil of the prototype were road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, petroleum minister Hardeep S Puri and heavy industries minister Mahendra Nath Pandey. In his address, Gadkari said that vehicle manufacturers have highlighted that the absence of ethanol fuel stations across the country stops them from launching flex-fuel vehicles. Gadkari also talked about an ARAI report that suggests blending of 15 per cent ethanol in diesel as well.

 

Also Read: Toyota Rumion Launched At Rs 10.29 Lakh; Deliveries Start September 8

 

Ethanol — a biofuel made from sugar or food grains — has emerged as a potential clean energy alternative for mobility, and is used as fuel in Brazil, US, China, Thailand. The government has long opined that surplus food crops could be used to make the ethanol needed to power vehicles. While ethanol is not available as a fuel for transportation use in India as yet, it is expected to be substantially cheaper than diesel, with a litre said to cost a little over Rs 60. 

 

India is targeting countrywide availability of E20 fuel (a blend of petrol with 20 per cent ethanol) by 2025. This move is expected to eliminate the need for up to 63 million barrels of petrol, saving Rs 35,000 crore in oil import bills and slashing CO2 emissions by up to 21 million metric tonnes in the process. Over 1,900 fuel stations are already retailing E20 fuel across India, as of August 2023, noted Toyota in its presentation. India is “very close” to looking at an international biofuels alliance, said Puri.

 

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Name Trademarked In India

 

An ethanol-powered Hycross could potentially replace the diesel-powered Innova Crysta, which continues to be in high demand, but is nearing the end of its product life cycle. With the Hycross, Toyota has already convinced loyalists to embrace the switch from diesel to petrol power (the Hycross is only available in petrol and petrol-hybrid forms). An ethanol-powered option, with reduced emissions and high fuel efficiency (thanks to the strong hybrid technology), could be an even bigger draw for those with high usage.

 

In 2022, Toyota imported a Corolla Hybrid flex-fuel vehicle to India from Brazil, for a pilot project on flex-fuel hybrid cars for the Indian market. At the time, Toyota Kirloskar Motor signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, to share data obtained from the pilot project for detailed viability studies.

 

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details.

# Toyota Innova# Toyota Innova Hycross# Flex Fuel Cars# Ethanol# Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid# E85

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Honda Amaze
8.5
0
10
2019 Honda Amaze
44,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.95 L
₹ 13,326/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross
8.7
0
10
Toyota Innova Hycross

Starts at ₹ 18.55 - 29.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Innova Hycross Specifications
View Innova Hycross Features

Popular Toyota Models

Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta

₹ 19.13 - 25.43 Lakh

Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser

₹ 2.1 Crore

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner

₹ 32.59 - 50.34 Lakh

Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross

₹ 18.55 - 29.99 Lakh

Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza

₹ 6.71 - 10 Lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

₹ 10.73 - 19.74 Lakh

Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire

₹ 1.2 - 1.3 Crore

Toyota Hilux
Toyota Hilux

₹ 30.4 - 37.9 Lakh

Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry

₹ 45.71 Lakh

Toyota Rumion
Toyota Rumion

₹ 10.29 - 13.68 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Innova Hycross Flex-Fuel Hybrid MPV Makes World Premiere In India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn