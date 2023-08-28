Toyota Rumion Launched At Rs 10.29 Lakh; Deliveries Start September 8

Toyota has expanded its product lineup in India by launching the Rumion MPV at a starting price of Rs 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Rumion is available in three broad variants and bookings can be made for Rs 11,000. Deliveries will start September 8.

Variant Ex-showroom Price S MT Rs 10.29 lakh S MT (CNG) Rs 11.24 lakh S AT Rs 11.89 lakh G MT Rs 11.45 lakh V MT Rs 12.18 lakh V AT Rs 13.68 lakh

Entry as well as top variant pricing of the Rumion is higher than the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga it's based on. This is the fourth and most affordable people mover in the Toyota lineup. Other MPVs in the Toyota India lineup include the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross and Vellfire.

The Rumion is essentially a badge-engineered version of the Ertiga, hence it shares its powertrain and features list with the donor car. It is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that delivers 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. This engine gets a 5-speed manual as standard while there’s an option of a 6-speed automatic as well. Just like the Ertiga, there’s a CNG variant available as well.

On the features front, the Rumion gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, cruise control and connected car features. For safety, there are dual front airbags, front side airbags, rear camera and ESP.



Just like several Toyota-Suzuki alliance products, the main differentiating factor apart from prices is the standard warranty on offer. The Toyota Rumion comes with a 3 years/1 lakh km warranty that can be upgraded to 5 years/ 2.2 lakh km. There’s a 5-year complimentary roadside assistance bundled in the price as well. For reference, the Ertiga comes with a 2 years/40,000 km warranty as standard.



The Rumion will go up against the likes of the Ertiga, it's more upscale sibling, the XL6, and the Kia Carens.

