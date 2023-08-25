Central Government To Lease 20 Bulletproof Audis For G20 Summit 2023

The upcoming G20 Summit, scheduled for September 9–10, 2023, in New Delhi, is receiving significant attention as India undertakes the task of hosting leaders from over 20 nations, accompanied by their respective teams. This event holds top importance for India, as it marks the nation's first time hosting the G20 Summit. The Indian government is diligently working to ensure the smooth and successful execution of this grand occasion.

✔️ The Government of India has leased 20 Audi Bullet Resistant cars for 18 crores to accommodate the security needs of #G20 visiting Leaders. No cars have been purchased.



✔️Provision of BR cars is a standard protocol procedure for all HoS/HoG visits.



In light of the prominent leaders' forthcoming visit, the Central Government of India has reportedly leased approximately 20 bulletproof Audi cars at a cost of Rs 18 crore. This measure is being undertaken to address the security fundamentals of the visiting dignitaries during the G20 Summit. The provision of bulletproof cars for heads of state and heads of government is a habitual protocol observed during visits by foreign dignitaries.

The New Delhi summit is anticipated to serve as the culmination of all the meetings and discussions held within the G20 framework over the course of the year. To guarantee the smooth conduct of this event, Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has announced a public holiday in Delhi from September 8–10.