New Electric Two-Wheelers In Pipeline, Announces Ola Electric

Along the launch of the Ola S1 Air, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola Electric, said that the company is working on a range of new electric two-wheelers, which will be launched over the next few years. Ola is likely to launch on a variety of motorcycles, sportbikes and even adventure bikes in the coming years. While Aggarwal did not mention specific launch timelines, he did say that there will be few electric two-wheeler unveils and launches in the next 12 months.

In his presentation, Aggarwal said, “Over the next 12 months, we will build EV products in all two-wheeler categories, like commuter scooters, motorbikes, sportsbikes and more, to ensure everyone buying ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles, has a much better EV product to choose from.”

Ola Electric continued its electric scooter offensive with the new S1 Air model. It has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 79,999, which is applicable for those who book the scooter on or before October 24, 2022. Thereafter, the prices will be increased to Rs. 84,999. The Ola S1 Air also comes equipped with Ola's latest MoveOS 3 software that offers a bunch of new features as well. The Ola S1 Air gets a 2.5 kWh battery pack with a hub-mounted motor that generates peak power of 4.5 kW. The scooter gets an IDC certified range of 100 kilometres in eco mode and has a 0-60 kmph time of 9.8 seconds with top speed of 90 kmph. The scooter takes about 4.5 hours to charge from naught to full.

The scooter is based on the Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 and the design stays more or less similar on the S1 Air. But there are a few changes. The front end gets conventional telescopic suspension and shock absorbers at the rear. Both ends also get drum brakes and these two changes along with few other, have led to reducing weight to 99 kg, compared to 125 kg of the Ola S1 Pro. The seat is also new on the S1 Air along with getting a regular tubular grab-rails. The scooter has an underseat storage space of 34 litres, which is 2 litres less than what is found on the S1 and S1 Pro. The scooter also gets a 7-inch touchscreen along with three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sports.