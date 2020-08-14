New Cars and Bikes in India
search

New Ford Freestyle Flair Edition: All You Need To Know

The new Ford Freestyle Flair Edition is based on the top-spec Titanium+ variant of the regular model. Offered in both petrol and diesel options. Compared to the regular top-spec Freestyle, the new Flair Edition is Rs. 30,000 more expensive.

| Updated:
eye
2,443  Views
expand View Photos
The Ford Freestyle Flair Edition is offered in both petrol & diesel options, starting at Rs. 7.69 lakh

Highlights

  • The Freestyle Flair Edition will be offered on the top-end variant
  • The Freestyle Flair edition comes in a sporty red and black theme
  • The Freestyle Flair Edition also gets the new FordPass system

The Ford Freestyle recently received a new special edition variant called the Flair Edition. Specifically launched for the festive season, the new Ford Freestyle Flair Edition comes with a host of cosmetic updates, body graphics, and some new and updated features. It is based on the top-spec Titanium+ variant of the regular Freestyle and will be offered in both petrol and diesel options. Compared to the regular Titanium+ variants, the new Flair Edition is ₹ 30,000 more expensive. And here's everything you need to know about the car.

6bmun10c

Compared to the regular top-spec Freestyle, the new Flair Edition is ₹ 30,000 more expensive

Ford Freestyle

5.89 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ford Freestyle Price

Also Read: Ford Freestyle Flair Edition Launched In India

  1. The Ford Freestyle Flair Edition will only be offered as the top-spec trim, and it has been launched at an introductory price of ₹ 7.69 lakh for the petrol option, and ₹ 8.79 lakh for the diesel version (both ex-showroom, Delhi).
  2. Visually, the Freestyle Flair Edition has been styled in a sporty red and black theme. So, along with the all-black grille and blacked-out headlamps, the car also gets new black alloy wheels and a black roof. These elements are complemented by the red faux skid plates, red roof rails and red ORVMs. The car also gets a multi-tone black, red grey side graphics with the Flair badging.
    5p6bf584

    The Ford Freestyle Flair Edition has been styled in a sporty red and black theme

  3. The Ford Freestyle Flair will be available in three colours - White Gold, Diamond White and Smoke Grey. Also, it continues to miss out on features like projector lights, LED daytime running lamps or LED taillights, which are now standard features among its contemporaries.
    Also Read: Ford Freestyle Diesel Review
  4. The cabin of the new Freestyle Flair Edition gets an all-black interior and red accents on the inner door handles, along with matching black and grey seat covers with the 'Flair' badging in red. The overall design, of course, remains unchanged with the same layout and dashboard design, however, the does come with a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display with embedded satellite navigation.
    cg4cmkb

    The cabin of the Ford Freestyle Flair Edition comes with red accents and new black and grey seat covers with the Flair badging

  5. In terms of features, the car continues to come with Ford's SYNC3 infotainment system, which also features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but now it also offers connectivity with FordPass. It's a factory-fitted cloud-connected device that allows owners to check vehicle health, and know remaining fuel levels & distance to empty in real-time via the FordPass app.
    gbqo7mf

    The Ford Freestyle Flair Edition gets a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with embedded satellite navigation

  6. The car also gets other creature comforts like - automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, reverse parking camera, remote central locking, automatic air-conditioner, keyless entry, engine start-stop button, and all 4 power windows with one-touch up-down function for the driver. Ford India has also partnered with JioSaavn, and all customers who'll book any variant of the Ford Freestyle before February 2021 will get a one-year premium subscription to ad-free music on JioSaavn.
    i8d97e38

    The Freestyle Flair edition comes with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, and Active Rollover Prevention (ARP) among other safety features

  7. In terms of safety, the Freestyle Flair Edition comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, seat-belt reminder, high-speed alert, rear parking sensors, front and rear fog lamps, and speed sensing door lock. It also gets intelligent Active Rollover Prevention (ARP) as part of Electronic Stability Control, the system applies brakes on relevant wheels to decrease engine torque to help prevent any potential rollover situations.
    0 Comments

    Also Read: Ford Figo, Aspire & Freestyle Upgraded To BS6 Norms; Prices Start At ₹ 5.39 Lakh

    b3cf77e8

    Under the hood, the Ford Freestyle Flair Edition continues to get the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines

  8. Under the hood, the car comes with the same three-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine tuned to make 95 bhp and 120 Nm of peak torque, along with the tried and tested 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 99 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. Both engines are BS6 compliant and come mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ford Freestyle with Immediate Rivals

Ford Freestyle
Ford
Freestyle

Latest News

Upcoming KTM 250 Adventure Spotted Testing With Panniers And Top Box Upcoming KTM 250 Adventure Spotted Testing With Panniers And Top Box
QJMotor SRB750 Adventure Bike Spotted On Test QJMotor SRB750 Adventure Bike Spotted On Test
New Ford Freestyle Flair Edition: All You Need To Know New Ford Freestyle Flair Edition: All You Need To Know
BMW M3 Touring Wagon Teased BMW M3 Touring Wagon Teased
Toyota, Mazda Joint Venture Alabama Plant Will Now Cost $2.3 Billion Toyota, Mazda Joint Venture Alabama Plant Will Now Cost $2.3 Billion
Mitsubishi Corp Forecasts $2.8 Billion Hit To Annual Profit From COVID-19 Mitsubishi Corp Forecasts $2.8 Billion Hit To Annual Profit From COVID-19
Eicher Motors' Revenue Drops 66 Per Cent In Q1 FY'21; Registers Net Loss Of Rs. 55 Crore Eicher Motors' Revenue Drops 66 Per Cent In Q1 FY'21; Registers Net Loss Of Rs. 55 Crore
The New Tata Signa 4825.TK Is India's Largest Tipper Truck The New Tata Signa 4825.TK Is India's Largest Tipper Truck
Hyundai Motor India Launches New Hyundai Mobility Membership Services Hyundai Motor India Launches New Hyundai Mobility Membership Services
Yamaha Launches Online Sales In India Through New Website Yamaha Launches Online Sales In India Through New Website
Honda Activa 6G Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 995 Honda Activa 6G Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 995
Jason Momoa Directs Harley-Davidson's 'United We Will Ride' Video Jason Momoa Directs Harley-Davidson's 'United We Will Ride' Video
Honda Patents Reveal New Electric Motorcycle Honda Patents Reveal New Electric Motorcycle
Maruti Suzuki Will Shift Its Gurugram Plant To A Bigger Plot In Haryana Maruti Suzuki Will Shift Its Gurugram Plant To A Bigger Plot In Haryana
Toyota Urban Cruiser Reveals Its Grille In New Teaser; Bookings Open This Month Toyota Urban Cruiser Reveals Its Grille In New Teaser; Bookings Open This Month

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport

₹ 8.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Skoda Rapid

Skoda Rapid

₹ 7.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

₹ 29.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Skoda Karoq

Skoda Karoq

₹ 24.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
9.0
star-white
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 5.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 29.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Ford Freestyle

Ford Freestyle

₹ 5.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

₹ 6.1 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Ford Freestyle Alternatives

Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 7.74 - 9.93 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 8.39 - 12.39 Lakh *
Renault Captur
Renault Captur
₹ 9.5 - 13 Lakh *
MINI Countryman
MINI Countryman
₹ 34.9 - 42.4 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 77.25 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
Electric Vehicles In India Could Be Sold Without Batteries, Says Indian Government
Electric Vehicles In India Could Be Sold Without Batteries, Says Indian Government
Hyundai Motor India Launches New Hyundai Mobility Membership Services
Hyundai Motor India Launches New Hyundai Mobility Membership Services
Yamaha Launches Online Sales In India Through New Website
Yamaha Launches Online Sales In India Through New Website
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities