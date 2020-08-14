New Ford Freestyle Flair Edition: All You Need To Know

The Ford Freestyle Flair Edition is offered in both petrol & diesel options, starting at Rs. 7.69 lakh

The Ford Freestyle recently received a new special edition variant called the Flair Edition. Specifically launched for the festive season, the new Ford Freestyle Flair Edition comes with a host of cosmetic updates, body graphics, and some new and updated features. It is based on the top-spec Titanium+ variant of the regular Freestyle and will be offered in both petrol and diesel options. Compared to the regular Titanium+ variants, the new Flair Edition is ₹ 30,000 more expensive. And here's everything you need to know about the car.

The Ford Freestyle Flair Edition will only be offered as the top-spec trim, and it has been launched at an introductory price of ₹ 7.69 lakh for the petrol option, and ₹ 8.79 lakh for the diesel version (both ex-showroom, Delhi). Visually, the Freestyle Flair Edition has been styled in a sporty red and black theme. So, along with the all-black grille and blacked-out headlamps, the car also gets new black alloy wheels and a black roof. These elements are complemented by the red faux skid plates, red roof rails and red ORVMs. The car also gets a multi-tone black, red grey side graphics with the Flair badging. The Ford Freestyle Flair Edition has been styled in a sporty red and black theme The Ford Freestyle Flair will be available in three colours - White Gold, Diamond White and Smoke Grey. Also, it continues to miss out on features like projector lights, LED daytime running lamps or LED taillights, which are now standard features among its contemporaries.

Also Read: Ford Freestyle Diesel Review The cabin of the new Freestyle Flair Edition gets an all-black interior and red accents on the inner door handles, along with matching black and grey seat covers with the 'Flair' badging in red. The overall design, of course, remains unchanged with the same layout and dashboard design, however, the does come with a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display with embedded satellite navigation. The cabin of the Ford Freestyle Flair Edition comes with red accents and new black and grey seat covers with the Flair badging In terms of features, the car continues to come with Ford's SYNC3 infotainment system, which also features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but now it also offers connectivity with FordPass. It's a factory-fitted cloud-connected device that allows owners to check vehicle health, and know remaining fuel levels & distance to empty in real-time via the FordPass app. The Ford Freestyle Flair Edition gets a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with embedded satellite navigation The car also gets other creature comforts like - automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, reverse parking camera, remote central locking, automatic air-conditioner, keyless entry, engine start-stop button, and all 4 power windows with one-touch up-down function for the driver. Ford India has also partnered with JioSaavn, and all customers who'll book any variant of the Ford Freestyle before February 2021 will get a one-year premium subscription to ad-free music on JioSaavn. The Freestyle Flair edition comes with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, and Active Rollover Prevention (ARP) among other safety features In terms of safety, the Freestyle Flair Edition comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, seat-belt reminder, high-speed alert, rear parking sensors, front and rear fog lamps, and speed sensing door lock. It also gets intelligent Active Rollover Prevention (ARP) as part of Electronic Stability Control, the system applies brakes on relevant wheels to decrease engine torque to help prevent any potential rollover situations. Also Read: Ford Figo, Aspire & Freestyle Upgraded To BS6 Norms; Prices Start At ₹ 5.39 Lakh Under the hood, the Ford Freestyle Flair Edition continues to get the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines Under the hood, the car comes with the same three-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine tuned to make 95 bhp and 120 Nm of peak torque, along with the tried and tested 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 99 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. Both engines are BS6 compliant and come mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

