Ford India Revises The Variants Of The Figo, Aspire and Freestyle Models

Ford India says the variants were revised to offer value to consumers at each & every price point

Ford India has revised the variants list of some of its models, namely the Figo hatchback, Aspire subcompact sedan, and the Freestyle crossover. The company, has also removed multiple petrol and diesel variants from each of the aforementioned models, bringing the number of key trims down to 2 or 3 for each car. Stating the reason for this revision of variants, a Ford India spokesperson told carandbike, "The simplification of the variant line up for Figo, Aspire and Freestyle was done in January in view of delivering value to consumers at each/ every price point."

After the revision, now, the entry-level hatchback Ford Figo is available in three petrol variants - Ambiente, Titanium and Titanium Blu, and the diesel version comes in Titanium and Titanium Blue trims only. While the petrol variants are priced from ₹ 5.64 lakh to ₹ 7.09 lakh, the diesel trims are priced at ₹ 7.74 lakh and ₹ 8.19 lakh respectively, (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The Ford Figo petrol now comes in Ambiente, Titanium and Titanium Blu trims, while the diesel option only gets Titanium and Titanium Blue trims

As for the Ford Aspire, both the petrol and diesel versions of the subcompact sedan will now only be offered in two trims - Titanium and Titanium+. While the petrol versions are priced at ₹ 7.24 lakh and ₹ 7.59 lakh, respectively, the diesel Titanium is priced at ₹ 8.34 lakh and the diesel Titanium+ is priced at ₹ 8.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Both, petrol and diesel trims of the Ford Aspire are now offered in only two trims - Titanium and Titanium+

Similarly, both the petrol and diesel trims of the Ford Freestyle will now come in only three variants - Titanium, Titanium+ and Flair. With regards to pricing, the petrol trims of the Freestyle were priced between ₹ 7.09 lakh and ₹ 7.74 lakh, while the diesel models are priced from ₹ 8.19 lakh and ₹ 8.84 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The Ford Freestyle will now come in only three variants - Titanium, Titanium+ and Flair

Powertrain wise, all three Ford India cars continue to be offered with the same petrol and diesel engines. While the former is a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine, churning out 95 bhp and 119 Nm of torque, the oil burner is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder unit offering 99 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard in all three models.

