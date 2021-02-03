Anurag Mehrotra Returns To Ford India As President And Managing Director

Anurag Mehrotra is back at Ford India after the American carmaker decided to part ways with Mahindra & Mahindra last year and carry on with its independent operations in India. Mehrotra returns to Ford India as President and Managing Director and took over from Bala Radhakrishnan, who was the acting president at Ford India Pvt. Ltd. (FIPL) for the last 10 months. So from Monday, Radhakrishnan will be resuming his role of Director, Manufacturing at Ford India.

Also Read: Ford Is Going All In On Android Automotive Starting In 2023

Mehrotra will be negotiating the deal with Mahindra on product sharing agreements.

Speaking on Mehrotra's reappointment, Ford India said in an official statement, "Following the announcement at the end of last year that Ford and Mahindra & Mahindra would not complete the joint venture between our respective companies, we confirmed that our independent operations in India will continue. To support that, effective February 01, Anurag Mehrotra will return to the role of President & Managing Director, Ford India Private Limited (FIPL). Anurag will lead the business and help determine FIPL's future roadmap, aligned with making choices and allocating capital consistent with the plan."

Also Read: Ford To Start Production Of The Mustang Mach-E EV In China

Anurag Mehrotra will also try to uplift sales in the coming financial year.

Previously, Mehrotra was responsible for defining the emerging market operating model (EMOM) which helped the American carmaker in becoming profitable before FY20. As of now, Mehrotra will be executing the new gameplan for independent operations our market and will also negotiate with Mahindra on the execution of contract manufacturing and product sharing agreements. Ford India recorded a sales decline of 38 per cent at 45,799 units in 2020, wand its market share too went down bby 2 per cent. To revive sales in the Indian market in the next financial year is the next big challenge for Mehrotra.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.