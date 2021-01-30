Ford To Start Production Of The Mustang Mach-E EV In China

As part of the "Best of Ford, Best of China" strategy, Ford will start manufacturing the Mustang Mach-E locally in China. The local production of the Mach-E will be managed by Changan Ford and the American carmaker has taken the step to offer industry-leading smart vehicles and advanced technologies in the Chinese market. The company has also said that the Chinese production will be only for customers in China as of now. Ford has been garnering positive customer feedback for its first-ever electric Mustang.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E gets a 15.5 inch touchscreen system with the latest generation of SYNC connectivity

Going forward, Ford is targeting an annual production of 50,000 units in the first year on the market, however, so far it has produced less than 10,000 units of the Mustang Mach-E. The production numbers should go up significantly soon, once the production in China begins. The all-new electric crossover will be sold exclusively in the GT trim in China while the powertrain selection will be identical with the North American and European models. That said, the China-spec Ford Mustang Mach-E will look slightly different form the European model. Ford hasn't confirmed the timeline of production and when the first deliveries to Chinese customers will happen, but we're expecting the company to start with the local production in China in summer this year.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is offered with the options of two types of battery packs.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is offered with two types of battery packs. The standard will be a 75.7 kWh lithium-ion battery and the extended range battery will be a 98.9 kWh lithium-ion unit. The battery is located on the floor between the axles and has been tested at temperatures as extreme as minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit. They are secured inside a waterproof battery case surrounded by crash-absorption protection and are liquid-cooled to optimize performance in extreme weather along with improving the charge time. The extended range battery and rear-wheel drive configuration in the Mach-E is expected to give a range of 483 kms while in the four-wheel drive is also expected to be on offer at the time of launch.

