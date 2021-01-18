Ford Delays Deliveries Of Mustang Mach-E For Quality Checks 

A couple of months ago some Ford executives took swipe at Tesla for the quality control gaffes the company often had. Now in the lead up to the launch of the Mustang Mach-E, the company is pushing back deliveries for many vehicles as it does additional quality checks. Ford has already started deliveries of the vehicle to come customers, but as COVID19 had delayed the mass roll-out of the vehicle, the company is preparing to ramp up the deliveries in 2021. But now several buyers have said that their deliveries have been delayed because the company is executing extra checks.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E will have a GT variant as well

Some delays add more than a month to the delivery of the vehicle. Electrek communicated with Ford for the same and it confirmed the same as these were mere quality check delays.

This is logical as Ford executives had taken a swipe at Tesla for quality-related issues which they felt wouldn't be a case with Ford. It would be very embarrassing for Ford whose iconic Mustang makes a return as an EV.

"As part of our commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles, we are conducting additional quality checks on several hundred Mustang Mach-E models built before dealer shipments started last month. We want to ensure they meet the quality our customers expect and deserve," said Ford in a statement to Electrek.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.