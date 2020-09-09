Ford Freestyle Flair Vs Ford Freestyle: What's Different?

The Ford Freestyle is one of the few cross-hatches that's been on sale in India. Not many automakers are offering cross-hatches since they have been focussing on the subcompact SUV segment. The new Ford Freestyle Flair is the new range-topping trim in the Freestyle line-up and brings a sense of sportiness with the new styling treatment, in-turn helping it to rival the likes of both subcompact SUVs and premium hatches more effectively. Here's how the Ford Freestyle Flair is different from other variants in the range.

Exterior

The Ford Freestyle Flair gets red accents, Flair specific decals, black alloy wheels and piano black roof.

In terms of design, the Flair looks identical to the Freestyle but gets certain styling treatments to enhance its sporty appeal. So you get red accents on the skid plates, roof rails and wing mirrors along with Flair specific decals on the doors and boot gate. The alloy wheels too have been painted in black along with the piano black roof.

Interior

The cabin of the Ford Freestyle Flair Edition comes with red accents and new black and grey seat covers with the Flair badging.

Even on the inside it remains pretty much identical to the Flair in terms of layout and design. You get to see red accents even on the door armrests which actually go well with the all-black treatment. The seats are draped in new dual-tone seat covers that get read stitching as well.

Features

The Freestyle Flair edition comes with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, and Active Rollover Prevention (ARP) among other safety features.

Though the Flair is the range-topping variant now, it hasn't seen any update in the features department. So it still gets the 6.5-inch touchscreen which looks a tad smaller compared to other cars in the same price range or even smaller hatches. It also lacks smartphone connectivity features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto but gets in-built navigation and Bluetooth connectivity options. While we were expecting it to get a set of projector headlamps and LED DRLs, it continues with the halogen units only. However, the Freestyle gets six airbags on the inside which takes its safety quotient up by several notches. It also gets anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), traction control (TC) and electronic stability program (ESP).

Engines

Ford Freestyle Flair is offered in both petrol and diesel variants.

The Ford Freestyle Flair too gets BS6 petrol and diesel engines. The 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine belts out 94 bhp at 6500 rpm and 112 Nm of peak torque at 4250 rpm. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder BS6 diesel engine churns out 98 bhp at 3750 rpm and 215 Nm of peak torque which is accessible from 1750 rpm while tops at 2500 rpm. Both engines are mated to a five-speed manual transmission only. The claimed fuel economy for the petrol motor is 18.5 kmpl while the diesel mill is quite frugal delivering an impressive 23.8 kmpl.

