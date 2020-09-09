New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ford Freestyle Flair Vs Ford Freestyle: What's Different?

The new Ford Freestyle Flair is the new range-topping trim in the Freestyle line-up and brings a sense of sportiness with new styling treatment, in-turn helping it to rival subcompact SUVs and premium hatches.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Ford Freestyle Flair is the new range-topping variant in the line-up.

Highlights

  • The Ford Freestyle Flair is the new range-topping variant.
  • It gets red accents and piano black treatment on the outside.
  • It gets red accents on the inside along with new dual-tone seat covers.

The Ford Freestyle is one of the few cross-hatches that's been on sale in India. Not many automakers are offering cross-hatches since they have been focussing on the subcompact SUV segment. The new Ford Freestyle Flair is the new range-topping trim in the Freestyle line-up and brings a sense of sportiness with the new styling treatment, in-turn helping it to rival the likes of both subcompact SUVs and premium hatches more effectively. Here's how the Ford Freestyle Flair is different from other variants in the range.

Also Read: New Ford Freestyle Flair Edition: All You Need To Know

Exterior

qf7jghm4

The Ford Freestyle Flair gets red accents, Flair specific decals, black alloy wheels and piano black roof.

In terms of design, the Flair looks identical to the Freestyle but gets certain styling treatments to enhance its sporty appeal. So you get red accents on the skid plates, roof rails and wing mirrors along with Flair specific decals on the doors and boot gate. The alloy wheels too have been painted in black along with the piano black roof.

Interior

cg4cmkb

The cabin of the Ford Freestyle Flair Edition comes with red accents and new black and grey seat covers with the Flair badging.

Even on the inside it remains pretty much identical to the Flair in terms of layout and design. You get to see red accents even on the door armrests which actually go well with the all-black treatment. The seats are draped in new dual-tone seat covers that get read stitching as well.

Features

i8d97e38

The Freestyle Flair edition comes with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, and Active Rollover Prevention (ARP) among other safety features.

Though the Flair is the range-topping variant now, it hasn't seen any update in the features department. So it still gets the 6.5-inch touchscreen which looks a tad smaller compared to other cars in the same price range or even smaller hatches. It also lacks smartphone connectivity features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto but gets in-built navigation and Bluetooth connectivity options. While we were expecting it to get a set of projector headlamps and LED DRLs, it continues with the halogen units only. However, the Freestyle gets six airbags on the inside which takes its safety quotient up by several notches. It also gets anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), traction control (TC) and electronic stability program (ESP).

Engines

c2pmugvg

Ford Freestyle Flair is offered in both petrol and diesel variants.

0 Comments

The Ford Freestyle Flair too gets BS6 petrol and diesel engines. The 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine belts out 94 bhp at 6500 rpm and 112 Nm of peak torque at 4250 rpm. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder BS6 diesel engine churns out 98 bhp at 3750 rpm and 215 Nm of peak torque which is accessible from 1750 rpm while tops at 2500 rpm. Both engines are mated to a five-speed manual transmission only. The claimed fuel economy for the petrol motor is 18.5 kmpl while the diesel mill is quite frugal delivering an impressive 23.8 kmpl.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

General Motors Joins Hands With Nikola Corp To Make Electric Pickup Trucks General Motors Joins Hands With Nikola Corp To Make Electric Pickup Trucks
Tesla’s $8,000 Full Self Driving Tech Gets Bashed By Consumer Report Tesla’s $8,000 Full Self Driving Tech Gets Bashed By Consumer Report
World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Two-Wheelers In India World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Two-Wheelers In India
Ducati India Teases Updated Scrambler Ducati India Teases Updated Scrambler
Uber Promises 100% Electric Vehicles By 2040, Commits $800 Million To Help Drivers Switch Uber Promises 100% Electric Vehicles By 2040, Commits $800 Million To Help Drivers Switch
John Abraham Donates His Maruti Gypsy To An Animal Non-Profit Organisation John Abraham Donates His Maruti Gypsy To An Animal Non-Profit Organisation
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
New Volkswagen Compact Crossover Teased; US Unveil In October New Volkswagen Compact Crossover Teased; US Unveil In October
Honda Hornet 2.0 Starts Reaching Dealerships In India; Deliveries Begin Honda Hornet 2.0 Starts Reaching Dealerships In India; Deliveries Begin
Mahindra Electric Launches Global Electrification Solution for Light Electric Vehicles Mahindra Electric Launches Global Electrification Solution for Light Electric Vehicles
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach To Debut In November 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach To Debut In November
Porsche 718 Spyder And Cayman GT4 Now Available With Automatic Transmission Porsche 718 Spyder And Cayman GT4 Now Available With Automatic Transmission
GM-SAIC's Hongguang MINI EV Becomes China's Most Sold Electric Car In August, Surpasses Tesla's Model 3 GM-SAIC's Hongguang MINI EV Becomes China's Most Sold Electric Car In August, Surpasses Tesla's Model 3
Ford Freestyle Flair Vs Ford Freestyle: What's Different? Ford Freestyle Flair Vs Ford Freestyle: What's Different?
2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Launched In The US 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Launched In The US
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Mahindra Electric Launches Global Electrification Solution for Light Electric Vehicles
Mahindra Electric Launches Global Electrification Solution for Light Electric Vehicles
Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 4,090; Now Priced At Rs. 1.64 Lakh
Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 4,090; Now Priced At Rs. 1.64 Lakh
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities