Ford Freestyle Flair Edition Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 7.69 Lakh

Ford India today launched a new special edition Freestyle for the festive season. Christened the Ford Freestyle Flair Edition, the new model will be offered in both petrol and diesel option, priced at ₹ 7.69 lakh and ₹ 8.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. These are introductory prices. The new Flair Edition will be the top-spec variant of the car and comes with new styling elements, in a sporty red and black theme.
Talking about the new car, Vinay Raina, executive director, Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India said, "Ford Freestyle has been a benchmark compact utility vehicle, thanks to its affable design, value-for-money credentials and outstanding fun-to-drive capabilities. The trendy new Freestyle Flair takes it a notch up & promises to give UV intenders a cool looking vehicle to drive home during the upcoming festive season."
Ford Freestyle
Also Read: Ford Figo, Aspire & Freestyle Upgraded To BS6 Norms; Prices Start At ₹ 5.39 Lakh
Visually, the new Freestyle Flair comes with an all-black grille along with black underbody cladding and a faux red skid plates. The ORVMs and the roof rails are also coloured in red, while the roof and the alloy wheels are black. The doors come with a prominent Flair badge, housed in black and red side graphics. The cabin, on the other hand, gets an all-black interior and red accents, along with matching black and grey seat covers with the 'Flair' badging in red. The Ford Freestyle Flair will be available in three colours - White Gold, Diamond White and Smoke Grey.
Also Read: Ford Freestyle Diesel Review
Furthermore, the new Freestyle Flair also comes with the carmaker's FordPass system that comes with a factory-fitted cloud-connected device and offers details like vehicle health, remaining fuel levels, distance to empty, all in real-time via the FordPass smartphone app. This was first introduced with the Endeavour. The rest of the features are identical to the top-spec Titanium+ variant like - a touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's Sync3 along with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Other features include - rear parking camera, keyless entry, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, reverse parking camera, remote central locking, automatic air-conditioner, all 4 power windows and more.
Under the hood, the car comes with the same three-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine tuned to make 95 bhp and 120 Nm of peak torque, along with the tried and tested 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 99 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. Both engines are BS6 compliant and come mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard. Also, all customers who'll book any variant of the Ford Freestyle before February 2021 will get a one-year premium subscription to JioSaavn.
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.