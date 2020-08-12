Ford Freestyle Flair Edition Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 7.69 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
Ford Freestyle Flair Edition Launched In India; Prices Start ₹ 7.69 Lakh

The new special edition model of the Ford Freestyle has been introduced for the festive season. The new Freestyle Flair Edition is based on the top-spec variant of the car and comes with new styling element, in a sporty red and black theme.

The Ford Freestyle Flair Edition will be offered in both petrol & diesel options

  • The Freestyle Flair Edition wll be offered as the top-end variant
  • The Freestyle Flair edition comes in sporty red & black theme
  • The Freestyle Flair Edition also gets the new FordPass system
Ford India today launched a new special edition Freestyle for the festive season. Christened the Ford Freestyle Flair Edition, the new model will be offered in both petrol and diesel option, priced at ₹ 7.69 lakh and ₹ 8.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. These are introductory prices. The new Flair Edition will be the top-spec variant of the car and comes with new styling elements, in a sporty red and black theme.

Talking about the new car, Vinay Raina, executive director, Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India said, "Ford Freestyle has been a benchmark compact utility vehicle, thanks to its affable design, value-for-money credentials and outstanding fun-to-drive capabilities. The trendy new Freestyle Flair takes it a notch up & promises to give UV intenders a cool looking vehicle to drive home during the upcoming festive season."

Also Read: Ford Figo, Aspire & Freestyle Upgraded To BS6 Norms; Prices Start At ₹ 5.39 Lakh

The new Ford Freestyle Flair Edition comes with black and red exterior styling with new side graphics

Visually, the new Freestyle Flair comes with an all-black grille along with black underbody cladding and a faux red skid plates. The ORVMs and the roof rails are also coloured in red, while the roof and the alloy wheels are black. The doors come with a prominent Flair badge, housed in black and red side graphics. The cabin, on the other hand, gets an all-black interior and red accents, along with matching black and grey seat covers with the 'Flair' badging in red. The Ford Freestyle Flair will be available in three colours - White Gold, Diamond White and Smoke Grey.

Also Read: Ford Freestyle Diesel Review

The cabin of the Ford Freestyle Flair Edition comes with red accents and new black and grey seat covers with the Flair badging

Furthermore, the new Freestyle Flair also comes with the carmaker's FordPass system that comes with a factory-fitted cloud-connected device and offers details like vehicle health, remaining fuel levels, distance to empty, all in real-time via the FordPass smartphone app. This was first introduced with the Endeavour. The rest of the features are identical to the top-spec Titanium+ variant like - a touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's Sync3 along with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Other features include - rear parking camera, keyless entry, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, reverse parking camera, remote central locking, automatic air-conditioner, all 4 power windows and more.

Under the hood, the car comes with the same three-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine tuned to make 95 bhp and 120 Nm of peak torque, along with the tried and tested 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 99 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. Both engines are BS6 compliant and come mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard. Also, all customers who'll book any variant of the Ford Freestyle before February 2021 will get a one-year premium subscription to JioSaavn.

