New Galfer Cubiq Discs Promise Better Cooling, More Performance

The Spanish motorcycle brake brand has introduced a new design of brake discs that offer maximum efficiency and temperature dissipation.

The Galfer Cubiq brakes have a unique polygonal shape and are said to be lighter than other disc brakes

Highlights

  • Cubiq brake disc characterised by the hexagonal shape of braking track
  • Lighter weight and reduced dynamoc imbalance
  • The Cubiq design is said to optimise the wear resistance of brake pads

Spanish brake components brand Galfer has introduced its new Cubiq brake discs, which were unveiled at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan, Italy. The Galfer Cubiq brake discs are said to, not only offer better stopping power, but also said to enhance cooling of the brakes, and offer less weight. Visually, the unique differentiator is the particular design, and according to Galfer, after several months of testing, the new brakes have finally been launched, which are available for more than 300 motorcycle models across brands like Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha, KTM and Triumph.

Also Read: Brembo Announces New Plant For Motorcycle Braking Systems In Chennai

Galfer has developed a contact surface with the brake pad in the shape of hexagons, which resemble the shape of steel molecules and their crystalline structure. In addition to adding aggression to the appearance of the brake discs, the Galfer Cubiq discs with a polygonal shape are said to offer improve cooling. Each hole and cutout of the disc's contact surface with the pad has larger dimensions. Larger holes allow more air to pass through, which in turn ensures more effective temperature dissipation. The Cubiq disc brakes also offer lower weight, due to the design of the disc, and are also said to offer improved performance. The reduced unsprung mass should offer more agility to the motorcycle, and improve maneuverability as well, due to a less gyroscopic effect.

Also Read: Pirelli CEO Slams Brakes On Talk Of Brembo Merger

0 Comments

The Cubiq range will include fixed and floating discs, and the floating discs will either come with steel core or aluminium core. According to Galfer, the Cubiq discs will be available in Europe by the end of 2020, and will be offered as aftermarket fitments. So far, there's no word on if the Galfer disc brakes will come as standard original equipment manufacturer (OEM) fitment on any motorcycle.

