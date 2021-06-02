New-Gen Skoda Octavia India Launch Details Out
- The Octavia will only be available with the petrol engine
- The premium sedan will rival the Hyundai Elantra
- The 4th generation model is longer and wider than its predecessor
Skoda Auto India is all set to launch the new generation of the Octavia in the country on June 10, 2021. The company was to launch the car in May this year but the plan was postponed because of the pandemic. We told you back in April that production of the car had already begun at the company's plant manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra and the first car to roll out of the facility was the top-spec Lauren & Klement variant in the new signature Lava Blue colour.
The new-gen Skoda Octavia is being produced at the company's manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra
In the 20 years it's been in the country Skoda has sold more than 1 lakh units of the Octavia
The Octavia will only be available with the single petrol engine which will be a 2-litre unit. The TSI engine will offer 188 bhp and 320 Nm and it will be offered only with the DSG automatic transmission. On launch, the Octavia will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Elantra but is likely to be priced higher than it.