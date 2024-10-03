New Kia Carnival Limousine Plus: In Pictures

Alongside the launch of the Kia EV9 electric SUV, Kia India also launched the new Carnival in India, priced at Rs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom). For now, the Carnival is being offered solely in its fully loaded Limousine Plus trim. Kia states that it has received 2,796 bookings for the Carnival in India, with the first 1,800 coming within 24 hours of bookings opening on September 16.

The new Carnival looks a lot more muscular than its predecessor, with a more boxy and upright design and styling elements.

The Carnival is being offered in just two exterior colours: Fusion Black and Glacier White Pearl.

The interior gets a widescreen display atop the dashboard housing the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch central touchscreen.

On the feature front, the Limousine Plus trim packs dual electric sunroofs, a 12-speaker Bose sound system and more.

The front and second-row seats are electric and come with heating and ventilation functions while the driver seat gets memory operation.

Other features of interest include powered rear sliding doors, a powered tailgate, a head-up display, connected car tech, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

On the safety front, the Carnival gets Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems as standard.

The new Carnival is offered with a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine as standard.

The unit develops 190 bhp and 441 Nm on peak torque and is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.