New World Electric Vehicle Of The Year Category Announced For The 2022 World Car Awards

The main highlight of the 2022 World Car Awards will be the introduction of the World Electric Vehicle of the Year category.

The World Electric Vehicle of the Year award will make its debut at the 2022 World Car Awards program

  • The new World Electric Vehicle Of The Year award will debut next year
  • The Road to 2022 World Car Awards will begin on August 19, 2021
  • The 2022 awards season will be launched at the New York Auto Show

The World Car Awards (WCA) are one of the most prestigious automobile honours that recognise and reward automotive brilliance across the globe. The World Car Awards and its 94 global jurors recently announced their shortlisted finalists after the first round of voting for this year's World Car Awards. Moreover, 2021 marks the 16th year of the World Car Awards partnership with the New York International Auto Show. The winners of the 2021 World Car Awards will be announced on April 20, 2021.

Also Read: 2021 World Car Awards Finalists Announced​

The Electric Vehicle Of The Year Award category will be introduced for the first time to the World Car Awards program

The 2022 awards season and the 18th edition of the Road to the World Car Awards journey will commence on August 19, 2021, at the New York Show. The main highlight of the 2022 World Car Awards will be the introduction of the World Electric Vehicle of the Year category. This award will focus to recognise, support and celebrate the transition to electrically-powered vehicles as well as automaker's efforts in developing climate-friendly vehicles.

Mark Schienberg, Auto Show President, said, "There has never been a better time to highlight and celebrate the world's best electric vehicles. We are thrilled to once again be part of this year's World Car Awards and are excited about adding this new award to the program. With the importance of EVs and growing consumer interest, the need for trusted sources for consumers to turn to is paramount, and like the New York Auto Show, the industry's top journalists that make up the World Car Awards are a trusted resource for buyers as they research their next new vehicle."

