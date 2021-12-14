Next-Gen Aston Martin Vantage V12 Teased

The advent of electric vehicles (EVs) also means that it's end of the road for quite a few petrol-powered supercars. By the end of this decade, several carmakers have already announced switching to electric powertrains with their new-gen models and that enthralling roar of a V8 or V12 motor will become so rare. Even the iconic Aston Martin Vantage is destined to take the electric route after 2030 and so when we saw the latest teaser of the upcoming new-gen Vantage, it struck us that this could be the final V12 powered Aston Martin road car.

The Aston Martin Vantage V12 will source its engine from the V12 Speedster.

If you will give it a close, you'll notice that the flagship model is wearing a new grille with horizontal slats, flanked by vertical air intakes. A prominent front spoiler lip is also very apparent and is part of a larger aerodynamic package. Previously, images of its test mule that surfaced from Nurburgring also revealed dual exhaust tips which is not clearly visible in this teaser. Then, it will also have a hood bulge to make room for an engine presumably sourced from the exclusive V12 Speedster. It's a 5.3-litre, twin-turbo V12 motor which is expected to belt out 681 bhp and 753 Nm of peak torque.

The car is expected to have a full carbon fibre body to keep a check on its weight and its production will be limited to just 299 units. The company is yet to confirm the launch timeline of the new-gen Aston Martin Vantage V12, but going by the rumours, we expect it to make its global debut in March 2022.