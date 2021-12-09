Mr Bean Actor Rowan Atkinson's Previously Owned Aston Martin Vantage Zagato Goes On Sale

A custom 1986 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Zagato, which was previously owned by Mr Bean actor, Rowan Atkinson, is currently listed up for sale in the UK. While no asking price has been made public, the car in question is one of the 50 examples that were created as part of the collaboration between Aston Martin and Zagato, an independent coachbuilding company. Atkinson, who bought the car in 1998, was the third owner of this particular car was specially customised by the actor, who was keen to take the car racing.

Rowan Atkinson, who was an avid racer himself, had commissioned Aston Martin Works Service to rebuild it and develop it for the AMOC C2 Class 'Mildly Modified' category in the UK. In fact, this was the only V8 Zagato that was ever modified by Aston Martin Works. The 5.3-litre V8 engine was also re-tuned by Aston Martin Works, which added Weber Alpha fuel injection, allowing the engine to pump out 482 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 558 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

The many modifications made to this Vantage include new lightweight body panels, Perspex side windows and AP Racing brakes. Later on, the car also features a reworked suspension system fitted with custom two-way adjustable Koni dampers and Eibach springs. Atkinson owned and drove the car for about a decade before he sold it to someone else. After Atkinson sold the car, it was retired from competition and in 2016 marque specialists Nicholas Mee and Co modified it again to make it more road-friendly.

