  • Home
  • News
  • Mr Bean Actor Rowan Atkinson's Previously Owned Aston Martin Vantage Zagato Goes On Sale

Mr Bean Actor Rowan Atkinson's Previously Owned Aston Martin Vantage Zagato Goes On Sale

A customised 1986 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Zagato, which was once owned by Mr Bean actor, Rowan Atkinson, is currently listed up for sale in the UK. This was the only V8 Zagato that was ever modified by Aston Martin Works.
authorBy car&bike Team
09-Dec-21 10:56 PM IST
Mr Bean Actor Rowan Atkinson's Previously Owned Aston Martin Vantage Zagato Goes On Sale banner
Highlights
  • Only 50 examples of this 1986 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Zagato were built
  • Atkinson, who bought the car in 1998, was the third owner
  • He had commissioned Aston Martin Works Service to rebuild it for racing

A custom 1986 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Zagato, which was previously owned by Mr Bean actor, Rowan Atkinson, is currently listed up for sale in the UK. While no asking price has been made public, the car in question is one of the 50 examples that were created as part of the collaboration between Aston Martin and Zagato, an independent coachbuilding company. Atkinson, who bought the car in 1998, was the third owner of this particular car was specially customised by the actor, who was keen to take the car racing.

Also Read: Mr Bean's McLaren F1 Sold For An Undisclosed Amount

5i7ipdco

The car is one of the 50 examples that were created as part of the collaboration between Aston Martin and Zagato

Rowan Atkinson, who was an avid racer himself, had commissioned Aston Martin Works Service to rebuild it and develop it for the AMOC C2 Class 'Mildly Modified' category in the UK. In fact, this was the only V8 Zagato that was ever modified by Aston Martin Works. The 5.3-litre V8 engine was also re-tuned by Aston Martin Works, which added Weber Alpha fuel injection, allowing the engine to pump out 482 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 558 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

Also Read: Prince Charles Reveals His Royal 1970 Aston Martin Volante Runs On White Wine And Cheese. Here's Why

aq795g34

The car's 5.3-litre V8 engine was also re-tuned by Aston Martin Works, and it now makes 482 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 558 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm

The many modifications made to this Vantage include new lightweight body panels, Perspex side windows and AP Racing brakes. Later on, the car also features a reworked suspension system fitted with custom two-way adjustable Koni dampers and Eibach springs. Atkinson owned and drove the car for about a decade before he sold it to someone else. After Atkinson sold the car, it was retired from competition and in 2016 marque specialists Nicholas Mee and Co modified it again to make it more road-friendly.

Source

Related Articles
Aston Martin Reveals 690 bhp V12 Vantage Roadster
Aston Martin Reveals 690 bhp V12 Vantage Roadster
22 days ago
Aston Martin DBR22 Speedster Concept Commemorates 10 Years Of Q Division
Aston Martin DBR22 Speedster Concept Commemorates 10 Years Of Q Division
28 days ago
Aston Martin Reveals New Brand Logo
Aston Martin Reveals New Brand Logo
2 months ago
Girard-Perregaux Reveals Limited Run Aston Martin F1 Watch
Girard-Perregaux Reveals Limited Run Aston Martin F1 Watch
4 months ago

Top trending

1Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh