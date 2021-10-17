  • Home
  • News
  • Prince Charles Reveals His Royal 1970 Aston Martin Volante Runs On White Wine And Cheese. Here's Why

Prince Charles Reveals His Royal 1970 Aston Martin Volante Runs On White Wine And Cheese. Here's Why

A strong advocate of climate concerns, Prince Charles revealed that he had his Aston Martin changed to run on surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process, in a bit to reduce tailpipe emissions.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
17-Oct-21 07:36 PM IST
Prince Charles Reveals His Royal 1970 Aston Martin Volante Runs On White Wine And Cheese. Here's Why banner
Highlights
  • The Aston Martin was gifted by the Queen on Charles' 21st birthday
  • The fuel source has been changed from petrol to surplus wine
  • Charles also changed the royal train to run on cooking oil

The Royal garage is full of exotic cars from British manufacturers that are certain to please car aficionados. And these aren't just the modern examples but vintage and classic cars that will make you envy the royal life. Sharing one such example of his royal garage, Prince Charles recently shared that his blue 1970 Aston Martin DB6 MkII Volante, gifted to him by the Queen on his 21st birthday, now runs on waste products, surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process to be precise. Prince Charles was speaking to BBC climate editor, Justin Rowlatt, in a recent interview, wherein he was answering questions about climate change.

cnjl4nqg

Prince Charles says his request to change the fuel source on the Aston Martin was initially met with a bit of resistance

Revealing more about his vintage car, Prince Charles described the more practical ways he was incorporating his passion for the environment into everyday life. One of those ways, he says, has been converting the fuel source on his Aston Martin.

"My old Aston Martin, that runs now on waste products," he said. "It runs on, can you believe this, surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process."

Charles insisted the Aston Martin engineers find him an alternate fuel source, he says. He was initially met with some resistance. The engineers apparently told him that "Oh, it'll ruin the whole thing."

However, the prince was adamant about having it changed. He said, "Well I won't drive it then, so they got on with it and now they admit that it runs better and is more powerful on that fuel than it is on petrol."

sp6ck9eg

The 1970 Aston Martin DB6 MkII Volante was gifted to Prince Charles by the Queen on his 21st birthday

This wouldn't be the first instance where the Royal Family has changed the powertrain on their vintage cars to make them more eco-friendly whilst preserving the vehicle in its original form. More prominently, the Jaguar E-Type with an electric heart was featured in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018. The electric powertrain was developed by Rimac as part of the electric Jaguar E-Type Zero project. The car has been modified in such a way that it can go back to its straight-six motor, should the owner ever wishes to.

Prince Charles also revealed that he also battled to change the royal train to run on used cooking oil in order to lower emissions. Charles says he has been a staunch advocate of climate concerns but was "ridiculed for long." He also shared that he is "deeply worried" about the world he will leave behind for his grandchildren.

Images Source: Getty

Related Articles
Aston Martin DBX 707 India Launch Details Announced
Aston Martin DBX 707 India Launch Details Announced
1 month ago
Aston Martin Reveals 690 bhp V12 Vantage Roadster
Aston Martin Reveals 690 bhp V12 Vantage Roadster
2 months ago
Aston Martin DBR22 Speedster Concept Commemorates 10 Years Of Q Division
Aston Martin DBR22 Speedster Concept Commemorates 10 Years Of Q Division
2 months ago
Aston Martin Reveals New Brand Logo
Aston Martin Reveals New Brand Logo
3 months ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Aston Martin Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider a used car as your first car purchase?