NHAI Constructs 25.54 Km Long Single Lane Road In Record 18 Hours

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) recently created a world record by constructing a 25.54 km single lane of the four-lane stretch between Vijaypur-Solapur on the NH 52. This news was confirmed by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari via his official Twitter account. This feat was achieved in a record time of just 18 hours. He further mentioned in his tweet that this achievement will be added to the Limca Book of Records soon.

The road minister confirmed this milestone by stating, " National Highway Authority has recently completed a 25.54 km single lane demolition work under the 4-laning work on the Solapur-Vijapur highway in 18 hours, which will be recorded in the 'Limca Book of Records'. This quick work will be added to the Limca Book of Records. I congratulate workers and the project director of NHAI, other officials, representatives of the company."

Congratulating the leasing company for achieving this milestone in record time, Gadkari mentioned that 500 company employees were a part of this achievement, and they worked very hard for it. He said, "Along with these employees, I congratulate the National Highways Authority project manager, officers, all the representatives of the contractor company and the project officers."

He further mentioned that the 110-km road of Solapur-Vijapur highway is under development and it will be completed by October this year. The road is a part of high-density traffic corridor - Bengaluru-Chitradurga-Vijayapura-Solapur-Aurangabad-Dhule-lndore-Gwalior.

An NHAI official said to IANS that, "In total 25.54 km of road asphalting work has been carried out in 18 hours. It is not done end-to-end but they have done it in five different places at the same time."

He further added in a statement that, "The development of four lanes with bypasses at Solapur, Bijapur and construction of six flyovers would greatly reduce travel time and vehicle operating costs as well as help in expediting the improvement of infrastructure in Maharashtra and Karnataka states."

