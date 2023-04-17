Nissan Announces Global Modular EV Powertrain Platform

In the ever-changing EV powertrain technology scenario, Nissan today unveiled its 'new approach' to electrified powertrain development. Dubbed as "X-in-1" approach. This has a new core EV and e-POWER powertrain component that will be shared and modularized primarily resulting in a 30% reduction in development and manufacturing costs by 2026.

Through the X-in-1 approach, Nissan will have competitiveness in its EV and e-POWER vehicles against its rivals like Volkswagen. Nissan is said to have developed a 3-in-1 powertrain prototype, which modularizes the motor, inverter, and reducer, which is planned for use in EVs ahead of time. A 5-in-1 prototype, which additionally modularizes the generator and increaser, is planned for use in e-POWER vehicles.

The X-in-1 approach, which covers 3-in-1, 5-in-1, and other possible variants as well, has been developed to enable EV and e-POWER core components to be produced on the same line which should further help save costs.

Back in 2010, Nissan became the first automaker to produce a mass-market EV, the Nissan LEAF. Later to continue the progress, In 2016, Nissan launched its unique e-POWER electrified powertrain. Nissan was utilizing its EV technology, which provides direct drive thanks to the 100% motor propulsion that it offers.

The X-in-1 approach is set to offer the following benefits:

1) Sharing and modularizing core components across models will improve production efficiencies and reduces powertrain costs by approximately 30% compared to 2019. Nissan has a bold claim as it aims to achieve e-POWER price parity with ICE vehicles by around 2026

2) Size and weight reduction of the e-units improves vehicle driving and improves NVH

3) This new adoption of a newly developed motor also claims that it will reduce the use of heavy rare earth elements to just 1% or less of magnet weight.

Nissan Ambition 2030, the company's long-term vision plan, the company aims to bolster its lineup with as many as 27 new electrified models. This will be including 19 pure EVs, by the fiscal year 2030. Nissan aims to change the game internally and bring more value to its electrified vehicles. This will end up bringing the broadest range of customers to the showrooms and introducing the most suitable models to each market at the appropriate time and reaping profits and sustainability targets together.