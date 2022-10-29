Nissan Qashqai Mild Hybrid Scores 2.5 Stars In Green NCAP Crash Tests

In the latest round of crash tests conducted by Green NCAP, Nissan Qashqai mild hybrid scored a 2.5 stars rating, securing 7 points on Clean Air Index, 3.9 points on Energy Efficiency Index and 2.1 points on the Greenhouse Gas Index. These points were secured out of a total of 10 points. The Green NCAP had tested the Nissan Qashqai equipped with the 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine coupled to a 0.12 kWh mild-hybrid system, which will eventually make its way to India next year.

The statement released by Green NCAP reads, “The car demonstrates a well-functioning pollutant control system with the potential to improve especially for the currently unregulated NH 3 emissions. The good laboratory result can also be easily reproduced on the street, significantly lowering the impact of combustion engine vehicles on air quality. Like other SUVs, the Qashqai struggles with increased fuel consumption during dynamic highway driving and higher speeds. With 6.7l/100km in the real world On-Road test, however, the number is a relatively good value for a petrol SUV. Closely related to the fuel demand are also the greenhouse gas emissions, which don’t help the Qashqai reach more than 2½Green stars with a Weighted Overall Index of 4.3.”

According to Green NCAP, the Nissan Qashqai copes well with reducing its pollutant emissions. It scores above average in all lab and street tests and demonstrates reasonable control of particle output and standard emission species. Like other petrol powertrains, the unregulated NH3 (ammonia) emissions present a challenge for this vehicle and there is room for improvement. The results in the laboratory tests are in line with the behaviour on the open road. With a Clean Air Index of 7, the Qashqai proves that clean combustion vehicles are already on the market.

Moreover, the 12V mild hybrid system in the Nissan Qashqai offers only a limited possibility to improve consumption figures. Approximately 6.5l/100km is needed in both WLTC+ laboratory tests, as well as in the real-world On-Road Drive. In the Highway Test, an additional 2 litres are consumed, resulting in 8.7l/100km. This increase is not unexpected, due to the vehicle’s SUV body and is partly associated with the increasing aerodynamic drag at higher speeds.