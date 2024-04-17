Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNissan MagniteMahindra XUV700Jeep Compass
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440Yamaha FZ-XBMW G 310 RYamaha Ray-ZR 125FITVS Apache RTR 310
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Bajaj Pulsar NS400TVS ZeppelinBMW R 1300 GSBSA Gold Star 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2024 Nissan Qashqai Debuts With Sharper Looks, Updated Tech

The Nissan SUV continues to be offered with a choice of electrified powertrains ranging from mild-hybrid to strong-hybrid.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Updated Qashqai gets heavily revised fascia with sharper looks
  • Cabin gets updates to the tech
  • Retains the electrified powertrains of the outgonig model

The Nissan Qashqai SUV has received a facelift for global markets. Unveiled about three years after the debut of the third-gen SUV, the Qashqai gets a notable design overhaul with the carmaker saying that it has taken inspiration from classic Japanese armour for some of the design elements.

 

Also read: Nissan Magnite Sub-Compact SUV Recalled In India
 

Starting from the front, the Qashqai gets a heavily revised fascia. The light clusters still feature the V-shaped lighting element though it's no longer a one-piece unit. The upper LED DRL is now a separate unit divided from the headlamp and lower DRL signature via a piece of body-coloured trim. The grille is now notable wider and features unique design detailing inspired by the scales of Japanese armour. Rounding out the changes to the front fascia are new angular side vents on either side of the grille and a revised low-set central air vent. Depending on the variant, the SUV features either gloss black cladding along the lower bodywork or body-coloured elements.

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift To Be Launched In January 2025

 

Changes to the rear are subtler and include a redesigned bumper and tail lamps with updated internals.

 

 

Inside, the cabin layout stays unchanged with the most notable change being the larger central touchscreen. Top variants now get Alcantara inserts on the dashboard while the trim finish on the centre console around the gear selector has been revised as well. 

 

On the tech front, Nissan says that it has upgraded the 360 degree camera which now includes a 3D view option along with allowing drivers to monitor the surroundings of the car from eight different viewpoints. Also added to the feature list is a new ‘invisible hood view’ that uses the front camera to help paint a picture of the area hidden away from the driver’s view by the hood and fenders.

 

Also read: Renault, Nissan Preview New 5- And 7-Seat SUVs for India
 

Nissan also says that the Qashqai will be its first model to go on sale in Europe to come with Google built-in. Buyers will be able to access features such as Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play via the central touchscreen.

 

The instrument cluster also receives updates with new TFT screen graphics and display colours that change based on the drive modes.

 

Nissan has confirmed that the updated Qashqai will continue to be offered with both mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid (e-power) powertrain options. The latter with pair a three-cylinder turbo-petrol mill with a 140 kW electric motor and a 1.8 kW battery pack with the engine acting as a power source for the electric powertrain. The engine does not directly power the wheels.

 

Nissan had showcased the third-gen Qasqhai in India back in 2022 with the carmaker having back then said that the model was being evaluated for India. There has however been no further update on if the SUV will be coming to India. The carmaker is working on two new SUVs alongside alliance partner Renault that are likely to arrive by 2026 and will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate.

# Nissan# Nissan Qashqai# Nissan Qashqai SUV# Nissan Qashqai Facelift# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 39,823 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 4.55 Lakh
₹ 10,190/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda Amaze, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Honda Amaze
  • 19,798 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6 Lakh
₹ 13,438/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 9.25 Lakh
₹ 19,560/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13 Lakh
₹ 27,498/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Popular Nissan Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Yamaha Aerox 155 With Smart Key Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.51 Lakh
Yamaha Aerox 155 With Smart Key Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.51 Lakh
Opinion: Does The Aprilia Tuareg 660 Make Sense At Rs. 19 Lakh?
Opinion: Does The Aprilia Tuareg 660 Make Sense At Rs. 19 Lakh?
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh
Chinese Brand To Launch Eight-Cylinder Motorcycles
Chinese Brand To Launch Eight-Cylinder Motorcycles
Aprilia Tuono 660 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.44 Lakh
Aprilia Tuono 660 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.44 Lakh
Aprilia RS 660 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.74 Lakh
Aprilia RS 660 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.74 Lakh
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Launched In India At Rs. 18.85 Lakh
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Launched In India At Rs. 18.85 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Sub-Compact SUV Recalled In India
Nissan Magnite Sub-Compact SUV Recalled In India
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launch Timeline Revealed
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launch Timeline Revealed
Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.7 Lakh
Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.7 Lakh
Renault, Nissan Preview New 5- And 7-Seat SUVs for India
Renault, Nissan Preview New 5- And 7-Seat SUVs for India
2025 Nissan Kicks Unveiled With More Powerful 2.0 Litre Engine
2025 Nissan Kicks Unveiled With More Powerful 2.0 Litre Engine
Nissan Unveils Limited-Edition GT-R T-spec Takumi, Skyline Special Editions
Nissan Unveils Limited-Edition GT-R T-spec Takumi, Skyline Special Editions
Honda And Nissan Join Hands To Explore Co-Development Of EVs
Honda And Nissan Join Hands To Explore Co-Development Of EVs
Nissan Unveils Specialised X-Trail Mountain Rescue Vehicle
Nissan Unveils Specialised X-Trail Mountain Rescue Vehicle
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • 2024 Nissan Qashqai Debuts With Sharper Looks, Updated Tech
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch
Toyota Fortuner
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved