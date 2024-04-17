2024 Nissan Qashqai Debuts With Sharper Looks, Updated Tech

The Nissan Qashqai SUV has received a facelift for global markets. Unveiled about three years after the debut of the third-gen SUV, the Qashqai gets a notable design overhaul with the carmaker saying that it has taken inspiration from classic Japanese armour for some of the design elements.

Starting from the front, the Qashqai gets a heavily revised fascia. The light clusters still feature the V-shaped lighting element though it's no longer a one-piece unit. The upper LED DRL is now a separate unit divided from the headlamp and lower DRL signature via a piece of body-coloured trim. The grille is now notable wider and features unique design detailing inspired by the scales of Japanese armour. Rounding out the changes to the front fascia are new angular side vents on either side of the grille and a revised low-set central air vent. Depending on the variant, the SUV features either gloss black cladding along the lower bodywork or body-coloured elements.

Changes to the rear are subtler and include a redesigned bumper and tail lamps with updated internals.

Inside, the cabin layout stays unchanged with the most notable change being the larger central touchscreen. Top variants now get Alcantara inserts on the dashboard while the trim finish on the centre console around the gear selector has been revised as well.

On the tech front, Nissan says that it has upgraded the 360 degree camera which now includes a 3D view option along with allowing drivers to monitor the surroundings of the car from eight different viewpoints. Also added to the feature list is a new ‘invisible hood view’ that uses the front camera to help paint a picture of the area hidden away from the driver’s view by the hood and fenders.

Nissan also says that the Qashqai will be its first model to go on sale in Europe to come with Google built-in. Buyers will be able to access features such as Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play via the central touchscreen.

The instrument cluster also receives updates with new TFT screen graphics and display colours that change based on the drive modes.

Nissan has confirmed that the updated Qashqai will continue to be offered with both mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid (e-power) powertrain options. The latter with pair a three-cylinder turbo-petrol mill with a 140 kW electric motor and a 1.8 kW battery pack with the engine acting as a power source for the electric powertrain. The engine does not directly power the wheels.

Nissan had showcased the third-gen Qasqhai in India back in 2022 with the carmaker having back then said that the model was being evaluated for India. There has however been no further update on if the SUV will be coming to India. The carmaker is working on two new SUVs alongside alliance partner Renault that are likely to arrive by 2026 and will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate.