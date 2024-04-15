Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNissan MagniteMahindra XUV700Jeep Compass
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440Yamaha FZ-XBMW G 310 RYamaha Ray-ZR 125FITVS Apache RTR 310
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuareg 660Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Bajaj Pulsar NS400TVS ZeppelinBMW R 1300 GS
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Nissan Magnite Facelift To Be Launched In January 2025

Sub-compact SUV to get a cosmetic makeover and could pack in more equipment.
Calendar-icon

By Girish Karkera

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Will get new features alongside a design change
  • First major upgrade for the sub-4m SUV since launch
  • Powertrains likely to remain unchanged

With the fog on its global business settled in the aftermath of the Carlos Ghosn saga, Nissan has re-committed its intent to be a force to reckon with in the big Indian auto market too, as it is doing globally. Its top management was recently at the Chennai plant to announce future plans which included new launches. On the side, carandbike.com was informed by sources that also on the cards is a facelift for the Magnite. Launched towards the end of 2020 in the midst of the Coronavirus epidemic, the sub-compact SUV has done surprisingly well for the Japanese brand retailing around 3000 units monthly. Despite being the only model in the line-up, the value-for-money Magnite seems to be keeping enough interested. However, as competition has evolved, Nissan is now prepared to give the Magnite a refresh in time for its next price adjustment which will happen towards January 2025.

 

Also read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted Testing
 

Based on a compact modular platform shared with Renault, the Magnite is a noticeably different-looking SUV than its French cousin, the Kiger. Keeping in sync with minimalist Japanese design flair, the Magnite’s simple, flowing form has managed to age better. Now in its fifth year of sales, its design doesn’t look dated at all. In fact, apart from the value proposition, its understated design has been something that has made customers pick this over the bolder and edgier-looking Renault.

 

Also read: Renault, Nissan Preview New 5- And 7-Seat SUVs for India
 

With the facelift more than 9 months away, the final list of changes is still a work in progress however expect the front design to change with revised headlamps and grille. Both the front and rear bumpers will get a makeover. At the rear, more design elements are intended to be added which would be a slight departure from its minimalist design language. While the original Magnite design had a heavy Japanese influence, expect to have a bolder Indian influence this time around with chrome bits added.

The dimensions will remain unchanged including the wheel sizes but the higher variants will get a new alloy design. The trims and variants are likely to remain unchanged. The Limited Edition models would however not be available with a facelift at launch.

 

Also Read: Honda And Nissan Join Hands To Explore Co-Development Of EVs

 

Interiors will be spruced up with a different seat fabric and door trims. In terms of new features, the Magnite could get more connected car features alongside an improved infotainment system. 

 

While the powertrain is set to remain unchanged, the engine will be remapped for better heat management and efficiency. Power figures are not expected to drop though. Expect a 5-10% increase in prices with this facelift. 

 

Image Source

# Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV# Nissan Magnite# Magnite SUV# Magnite# Nissan Magnite SUV# Nissan Magnite India# Nissan Magnite facelift# Nissan Magnite Facelift# Magnite Facelift# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13 Lakh
₹ 27,498/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 9.25 Lakh
₹ 19,560/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Mahindra XUV700
  • 30,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 20.95 Lakh
₹ 44,308/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra Thar
  • 7,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 16 Lakh
₹ 33,844/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic
  • 11,570 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 19.5 Lakh
₹ 43,673/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite
8.1

Nissan Magnite

Starts at ₹ 6 - 10.82 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Magnite Specifications
View Magnite Features

Popular Nissan Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Maruti Suzuki Swift India Launch In May 2024
New Maruti Suzuki Swift India Launch In May 2024
Ducati DesertX Rally Bookings Open In India
Ducati DesertX Rally Bookings Open In India
Honda Unveils AI-Powered Scenic Audio App For Visually Impaired Passengers
Honda Unveils AI-Powered Scenic Audio App For Visually Impaired Passengers
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, Shell Partner To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure Across India
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, Shell Partner To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure Across India
Production-Spec Mercedes-Benz EQG To Debut On April 24
Production-Spec Mercedes-Benz EQG To Debut On April 24
Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing, Reveals Interior With New Logo
Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing, Reveals Interior With New Logo
2025 Formula 1 Calendar Announced; Season Opener Shifts To Australia From Saudi Arabia
2025 Formula 1 Calendar Announced; Season Opener Shifts To Australia From Saudi Arabia
Alfa Romeo Milano Unveiled: Italian Brand’s First Electric Car
Alfa Romeo Milano Unveiled: Italian Brand’s First Electric Car
KTM, Husqvarna Bikes Get 5 Years Extended Warranty For Free In India
KTM, Husqvarna Bikes Get 5 Years Extended Warranty For Free In India
Youtuber And Actor Bhuvan Bam Buys The Land Rover Defender
Youtuber And Actor Bhuvan Bam Buys The Land Rover Defender
Nissan India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As New Managing Director
Nissan India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As New Managing Director
Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted Testing
Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted Testing
Nissan Magnite Long-Term Final Report: The Service Centre Visit
Nissan Magnite Long-Term Final Report: The Service Centre Visit
Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
Kia Sonet Facelift vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Kia Sonet Facelift vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Nissan Magnite Facelift To Be Launched In January 2025
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch
Toyota Fortuner
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved