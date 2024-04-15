Nissan Magnite Facelift To Be Launched In January 2025

With the fog on its global business settled in the aftermath of the Carlos Ghosn saga, Nissan has re-committed its intent to be a force to reckon with in the big Indian auto market too, as it is doing globally. Its top management was recently at the Chennai plant to announce future plans which included new launches. On the side, carandbike.com was informed by sources that also on the cards is a facelift for the Magnite. Launched towards the end of 2020 in the midst of the Coronavirus epidemic, the sub-compact SUV has done surprisingly well for the Japanese brand retailing around 3000 units monthly. Despite being the only model in the line-up, the value-for-money Magnite seems to be keeping enough interested. However, as competition has evolved, Nissan is now prepared to give the Magnite a refresh in time for its next price adjustment which will happen towards January 2025.

Based on a compact modular platform shared with Renault, the Magnite is a noticeably different-looking SUV than its French cousin, the Kiger. Keeping in sync with minimalist Japanese design flair, the Magnite’s simple, flowing form has managed to age better. Now in its fifth year of sales, its design doesn’t look dated at all. In fact, apart from the value proposition, its understated design has been something that has made customers pick this over the bolder and edgier-looking Renault.

With the facelift more than 9 months away, the final list of changes is still a work in progress however expect the front design to change with revised headlamps and grille. Both the front and rear bumpers will get a makeover. At the rear, more design elements are intended to be added which would be a slight departure from its minimalist design language. While the original Magnite design had a heavy Japanese influence, expect to have a bolder Indian influence this time around with chrome bits added.

The dimensions will remain unchanged including the wheel sizes but the higher variants will get a new alloy design. The trims and variants are likely to remain unchanged. The Limited Edition models would however not be available with a facelift at launch.

Interiors will be spruced up with a different seat fabric and door trims. In terms of new features, the Magnite could get more connected car features alongside an improved infotainment system.

While the powertrain is set to remain unchanged, the engine will be remapped for better heat management and efficiency. Power figures are not expected to drop though. Expect a 5-10% increase in prices with this facelift.

