Nissan Magnite Sub-Compact SUV Recalled In India

Nissan India has issued a recall for the Magnite due to a faulty front door handle sensor. The recall affects units of the vehicle's base XE and XL trims, manufactured between Nov 2020 (before its launch) and Dec 2023. The Magnite is currently the only vehicle Nissan retails in the Indian market at present, and has been on sale here for over three years.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift To Be Launched In January 2025

The recall affects units of the vehicle's base XE and XL trims

The recall involves an issue with the front door handle sensor, the details of which haven’t been shared by the brand. However, it did say that the issue doesn’t pose a risk to passenger safety. Nissan also hasn’t specified how many units of the vehicle are affected by this recall. The company has already begun notifying owners and it stated that they can continue using their vehicles without interruption despite the fault. The customer can visit their nearest Nissan service centre where the retrofitting of the sensors will be done, free of charge.

Also Read: Kia Seltos CVT Recalled In India; Over 4000 Units Affected

The Nissan Magnite is offered in four trims- XE, XL, XV and XV Premium. The vehicle can be had with either a 1.0-litre petrol engine (71 bhp, 96 Nm) or a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine (99 bhp, 160 Nm). Gearbox options for the vehicle include a 5-speed MT, AMT and a CVT.