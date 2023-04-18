Auto Shangai 2023: Nissan Reveals The Arizon Concept SUV

Nissan has revealed the Arizon concept as a sharply-styled SUV which will evolve into a ‘driver-centric’ vehicle for the Chinese market. the concept is developed by a team of Nissan’s Chinese engineers and it is designed to serve as a ‘multifunctional partner.’ The Arizon features a low centre of gravity and a pillarless open-air cabin with an auto-dimming glass roof. Providing software and AI-enhanced services to make it easier for drivers.

Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta says, “China is one of the most technologically sophisticated markets in the world. Market and customer needs are rapidly changing, making China a global driver of electrification as well as a leader in connected car services. There is a need for increased electrification and advanced sustainability in the market, and we are working hard to meet it.”

The features of the concept include a new virtual personal assistant named ‘Eporo’ that will act equivalent to Amazon’s Alexa’ and enhance the driving experience. Eporo can interact with passengers in a human-like manner and provide accurate responses utilizing time, weather and other data. The Arizon also features an innovative interactive lighting system that recognizes people and automatically adapts the illumination to suit their preferences.

The exterior of the Arizon concept notably features a grille-less front fascia and slim headlamps. The alloys are uniquely styled in two-tone. The rear gets a muscular design with a full-width-light bar. The concept SUV goes without the C-pillar for improved visibility. The production car will be built on Nissan’s CMF-EV Platform however, Nissan has not revealed any technical specifications.