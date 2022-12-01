Auto Sales November 2022: Nissan Sells 2400 Units In The Domestic Market; Month-On-Month Sales Down By 21.5%

Nissan Motor India sold 2400 units in the domestic market in November 2022. It exported a total of 6746 units from the country and hence the cumulative wholesales for the month have been 6746 units. The company said that the cumulative wholesale growth was 22 per cent compared to the same period last year. However, compare the domestic sales numbers to those in October 2022 , and you’ll see that there’s a steep drop in sales of 21.5 per cent.

The Nissan Magnite is exported to 15 countries across the world

Nissan currently has just the Magnite subcompact SUV on sale in the country and the same car is exported to 15 countries. The Magnite has been a strong seller for the company with it receiving more than 1 lakh bookings in June 2022 and since then has grown steadily.

The Nissan X-Trail is likely to come to India very soon

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, "Booking fulfilments have continued into November after the festive season indicating that demand is benefiting from several positive indicators. Going ahead, stable demand from tier-I and tier-II cities is expected.”