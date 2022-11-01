Auto Sales October 2022: Nissan India Sees 45% YoY Growth In Overall Sales

Nissan India has released the sales numbers for the month of October 2022. Last month the company’s total sales stood at 10,011 units, witnessing a year-on-year (YoY) growth of nearly 45 per cent compared to 6,917 units sold in October 2021. At the same time, compared to the 7,256 vehicles sold in September 2022, the company saw a growth of 38 per cent on a month-on-month basis. As of October 2022, the company’s cumulative year-to-date sales grew by 22 per cent, as against the same period last year.

In the domestic market, the company’s sales for last month stood at 3061 units, which is a decline of nearly 28 per cent compared to 3913 units sold during the same month in 2021. At the same time, last month, the company's total exports stood at 6950 units, more than double the number of cars it exported in October 2021 (3004 units). The company’s exports saw a YoY growth of over 131 per cent in October 2022.

The Nissan Magnate continued to be the major volume churner for the company. In fact, the subcompact SUV is also exported to over 15 countries, and the most recent launches have been in Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “Festive season has strong momentum of increased number of deliveries, with customer preference for early delivery and ease of finance. Preference of customers was for SUVs specially amongst the first time and replacement buyers. We are confident that demand will continue to rise with an improvement in economic growth, customer sentiment and with improvement in supply.”

In October, Nissan also showcased a portfolio of cars which expected to be launched in India as part of its expansion plan. The cars included - the Nissan X-Trail, Qashqai, and Juke. The company has already started running feasibility tests around its manufacturing facility in Chennai. The X-Trail would be the first model that would be introduced in the Indian market once the tests conclude.