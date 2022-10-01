  • Home
Car Sales September 2022: Nissan India Registers 18 Per Cent Growth In Cumulative Sales

While Nissan India sold 3,177 units in the local market, it exported 4,088 units from our market.
01-Oct-22
Highlights
  • Nissan India sold 3,177 units in the domestic market.
  • Its exports stood at 4,088 units.
  • The Nissan Magnite continued to be the major volume garner.

Nissan India has recorded a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 18 per cent in October 2022 in its cumulative sales at 7,256 units. The company sold 3,177 units in the domestic market last month while it exported 4,088 units in the same month. Launched in December 2020, the Nissan Magnite remained the major growth driver for the brand in the domestic market. The Japanese brand has received more than 1 lakh bookings for the subcompact SUV till date. The company also introduced a new 'Red Edition' of the Magnite earlier this year, which added to its sales as well.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, "We are happy to sustain our sales momentum in domestic and export markets. The festive season has contributed to an increase in demand for the Nissan Magnite across markets on the strength of its value proposition. We are hopeful the momentum will continue with improvement in supply and customer sentiments."

As far as exports are concerned, the Nissan Magnite is exported to over 15 countries. The most recent launches have been in neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Nissan India commenced exports in September 2010 and currently exports vehicles from its Renault-Nissan Automotive India Ltd. plant in Chennai to 108 countries including New Zealand, Australia, Middle Eastern countries; and countries in Europe, Latin America, South-East Asia, SAARC; Sub Sahara, and Africa. In recent years, Nissan India has shifted its primary export market from Europe to Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

