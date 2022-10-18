Nissan India Eyes Portfolio Expansion, Showcases X-Trail, Qashqai And Juke SUVs In India

Nissan showcased the new X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke in India for the first time along with revealing plans to bring its global models to India. The carmaker confirmed that it has started testing the X-Trail and Qashqai on Indian roads while the Juke was only showcased at its press event.

“The Indian market has boundless potential, and it is critical that we introduce the best vehicle line-up to align with what modern Indian consumers want and need,” said Frank Torres, President, Nissan India. “Following the success of the Nissan Magnite in India, we plan to strengthen our focus and leverage our expertise on high-quality SUVs that have become synonymous with our reputation.”

The company has said that it will be testing the models to ascertain their suitability for Indian buyers and road conditions before moving for a market launch. The company said that the X-Trail would be the first model that would be introduced with the others to follow though no definitive timeline was revealed.

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan debuted the third-gen Qashqai in global markets in early 2021 with the latest model growing in size over its predecessor. The third-gen model in global markets features electrified powertrains with Nissan India highlighting its ePower strong hybrid technology in the SUV.

The system uses an on-board battery pack to power an electric motor for all-electric driving at low speeds with the engine powering the electric motor as speeds climb.

In terms of styling, the third-gen Qashqai features an evolved design over its predecessor with sharper lines, prominent haunches and angular design elements such as the boomerang style headlamps flanking the prominent V-Motion grille. The cabin packs in plenty of tech with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch freestanding central touchscreen, shift-by-wire gear selector, connected vehicle technology, heads-up display and ADAS systems.

Nissan Juke

The Juke meanwhile gets a slightly less conventional design with the nose dominated by the V-Motion grille flanked by a split headlamp set-up with high set DRLs and circular headlamps lower down. From the sides the Juke’s profile lends it a more SUV-coupe look with a prominent shoulder line highlighting the haunches. Inside, the Juke’s dashboard is dominated by a floating centre console housing turbine-style air-con vents and a freestanding touchscreen. There’s a notable use of soft-touch materials on the dashboard with the driver too getting a screen that houses the instrumentation.

Coming to motive power, Nissan shared details on two engine options – a 115 bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol paired with a manual or DCT or a 143 bhp e-Power strong hybrid.

Nissan X-Trail

Currently in its fourth generation, the X-Trail is positioned above the Juke and Qashqai and would become the company’s flagship SUV when it launches. The X-Trail brand isn’t new to India with the company having offered the car in the Indian market in the mid to late 2000s.

The latest generation retains the upright proportions of past models while blending modern design touches such as the prominent V-Motion grille and split headlamp set-up. Inside, the X-Trail offers seating for up to seven with features on offer including a powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, 3 zone air conditioning an more.

On the powertrain front, Nissan shared details for three electrified powertrains – a 161 bhp mild-hybrid turbo-petrol, a more powerful 201 bhp e-Power strong hybrid and an all-wheel drive e-Power variant with 211 bhp on tap featuring a second electric motor powering the rear axle.