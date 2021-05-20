Norton V4 SS Recalled By New Management For Safety Issues

Norton Motorcycle Company Limited (NMCL), now owned by TVS Motor Company, is moving to recall Norton V4 SS motorcycles after many faults and safety issues were discovered on bikes sold to customers in 2019 and early 2020, before TVS acquired the British motorcycle brand. According to reports, a review into production practices and quality control by Norton's new management, under TVS ownership, revealed that the 2019-20 specification V4 SS motorcycles have as many as 35 different faults that would put the motorcycle and a rider at risk.

The affected bikes were manufactured and delivered to customers while Norton was under previous management

TVS and Norton's new management maintain that they are in no way responsible for the defects, since the bikes were manufactured and delivered before TVS acquired Norton in April 2020. When TVS bought the rights to the Norton name and their bikes, they set up a new company rather than buying the existing one, which means they have no legal obligation to customers of Norton Motorcycles UK Limited (NMUL), under disgraced former CEO Stuart Garner's leadership.

The new facility set up by owners TVS Motor Company will serve as the headquarters of the Norton Motorcycle Company Ltd

"As part of an ongoing quality assessment and product development program for V4 SS models manufactured by NMUL Realisations Limited, we have identified certain defects and safety concerns on V4 SS bikes sold to customers in 2019 and in early-2020," said John Russell, interim CEO of Norton Motorcycle Company Limited (NMCL)..

"Under the guidance of the DVSA, we are in direct contact with all affected registered V4 SS owners to address the safety issues in relation to the faults that have been identified."

Interim Norton Motorcycles CEO John Russell at the company's new state-of-the-art factory

The defective bikes seem to have been manufactured under Stuart Garner's management, NMUL, although the current Norton management is likely to shoulder the financial responsibility of fixing all V4 SS models. Garner was in charge when Norton slipped into administration in February 2020, while a pensions fund scandal Garner was involved in, is still under investigation.

The affected bikes have defects which fall into categories which may involve a safety recall, a check and replace if required, or a service action. The 'new' Norton motorcycle may not be legally bound to address these issues, but NMCL is voluntarily taking certain actions under the guidance of the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to assist with potential safety concerns and to ensure the Norton brand is not affected.

