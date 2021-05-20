carandbike logo
search

Norton V4 SS Recalled By New Management For Safety Issues

The Norton V4 SS motorcycles sold between 2019 and 2020 are being recalled by the new management under TVS ownership due to serious safety issues.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
The 200 bhp Norton V4 SS carries a 44,000 GBP (around Rs. 45 lakh) price tag expand View Photos
The 200 bhp Norton V4 SS carries a 44,000 GBP (around Rs. 45 lakh) price tag

Highlights

  • TVS acquired Norton Motorcycles GBP 16 million in April 2020
  • Norton Motorcycles has got a fresh lease of funding from TVS
  • New facility will serve as Norton Motorcycles' new headquarters

Norton Motorcycle Company Limited (NMCL), now owned by TVS Motor Company, is moving to recall Norton V4 SS motorcycles after many faults and safety issues were discovered on bikes sold to customers in 2019 and early 2020, before TVS acquired the British motorcycle brand. According to reports, a review into production practices and quality control by Norton's new management, under TVS ownership, revealed that the 2019-20 specification V4 SS motorcycles have as many as 35 different faults that would put the motorcycle and a rider at risk.

Also Read: TVS Motor Announces New Leadership Team For Norton Motorcycles

b5qfq8p4

The affected bikes were manufactured and delivered to customers while Norton was under previous management

TVS and Norton's new management maintain that they are in no way responsible for the defects, since the bikes were manufactured and delivered before TVS acquired Norton in April 2020. When TVS bought the rights to the Norton name and their bikes, they set up a new company rather than buying the existing one, which means they have no legal obligation to customers of Norton Motorcycles UK Limited (NMUL), under disgraced former CEO Stuart Garner's leadership.

ih1q8n1g

The new facility set up by owners TVS Motor Company will serve as the headquarters of the Norton Motorcycle Company Ltd

"As part of an ongoing quality assessment and product development program for V4 SS models manufactured by NMUL Realisations Limited, we have identified certain defects and safety concerns on V4 SS bikes sold to customers in 2019 and in early-2020," said John Russell, interim CEO of Norton Motorcycle Company Limited (NMCL)..

"Under the guidance of the DVSA, we are in direct contact with all affected registered V4 SS owners to address the safety issues in relation to the faults that have been identified."

Also Read: Norton Motorcycles Moves To New Headquarters

u8lvenb4

Interim Norton Motorcycles CEO John Russell at the company's new state-of-the-art factory

The defective bikes seem to have been manufactured under Stuart Garner's management, NMUL, although the current Norton management is likely to shoulder the financial responsibility of fixing all V4 SS models. Garner was in charge when Norton slipped into administration in February 2020, while a pensions fund scandal Garner was involved in, is still under investigation.

Also Read: Norton Commando Production Begins At New Factory

0 Comments

The affected bikes have defects which fall into categories which may involve a safety recall, a check and replace if required, or a service action. The 'new' Norton motorcycle may not be legally bound to address these issues, but NMCL is voluntarily taking certain actions under the guidance of the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to assist with potential safety concerns and to ensure the Norton brand is not affected.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Royal Enfield Recalls Over 2.36 Lakh Motorcycles Across Seven Countries
Royal Enfield Recalls Over 2.36 Lakh Motorcycles Across Seven Countries
5 Cars With Ventilated Seats Under Rs. 18 Lakh
5 Cars With Ventilated Seats Under Rs. 18 Lakh
Tata Motors Registers Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs. 7605 Crore In Q4 FY2021
Tata Motors Registers Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs. 7605 Crore In Q4 FY2021
Wireless Android Auto Comes To More OEMs; Car Key On Pixel & Galaxy Smartphones
Wireless Android Auto Comes To More OEMs; Car Key On Pixel & Galaxy Smartphones
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities