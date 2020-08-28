New Cars and Bikes in India
Okinawa R30 Electric Scooter: All You Need To Know

Okinawa launched the R30 electric scooter India at a price of Rs. 58,992. It is a low-speed electric scooter and here's everything you need to know about the new model.

The Okinawa R30 is a low-speed electric scooter and it is priced at Rs. 58,992

Highlights

  • The Okinawa R30 is priced at Rs. 58,992
  • It gets a range of 60 km on full charge
  • Since it is a low speed scooter, it has a top speed of 25 kmph

The Okinawa R30 low-speed electric scooter was recently launched in India at a price of ₹ 58,992. The company has already begun the pre-bookings for the scooter. Interested customers can pre-book the scooter for a token amount of ₹ 2,000, be it online or at any Okinawa dealership. It is the latest low-speed electric scooter from Okinawa, which means it has a top speed of just 25 kmph. And here is everything you need to know about the newly launched model.

Also Read: Okinawa R30 Electric Scooter Launched In India

Range and Powertrain

3rqjfku4

(Since it is a low-speed scooter, it has a top speed of just 25 kmph)

It gets a 250 watt BLDC model and a 1.25 kWh lithium-ion battery. It can be charged fully in 4-5 hours on a regular socket. The lithium-ion battery is removable as well. The scooter offers a range of 60 km on a single charge. Like we said earlier, it is a low-speed scooter and it has a top speed of just 25 kmph. Okinawa also offers a three year warranty on the battery of the scooter. The 250 watt BLDC motor also gets a warranty of three years and 30,000 kilometres.

Also Read: Okinawa Begins Contactless Scooter Delivery In Bengaluru

Features

qi9e8rkk

(The Okinawa R30 gets a range of 60 km on full charge)

The Okinawa R30 gets a digital speedometer along with electronically assisted braking system along with regeneration. The scooter also gets a micro-charger with auto cut-off function. The Okinawa R30 gets a telescopic forks up front and double shock absorbers with dual-tube technology at the rear.

Design

The design on the R30 is typical of an electric scooter. The headlight is mounted on the front apron while the indicators are mounted on the handlebar. The scooter has a wide seat and it can carry a load of up to 150 kg. The seat height is a low 735 mm as well. The electric scooter is available in five colours, which are Metallic Orange, Glossy Red, Pearl White, Sea Green and Sunrise Yellow.

