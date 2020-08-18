New Cars and Bikes in India
Okinawa Begins Contactless Doorstep Delivery Of Electric Scooters In Bengaluru

Okinawa will begin its contactless doorstep delivery program in Bengaluru and based on the response, will expand the service in other cities as well.

Okinawa will deliver the electric scooter to the customer's doorstep in Bengaluru at no extra cost

Highlights

  • The electric scooters are delivered following all sanitisation protocols
  • Okinawa recently announced its virtual store to book electric scooters
  • Okinawa plans to expand to open 150 more dealerships in FY'21

Electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa has announced the home delivery service of its scooters amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The doorstep delivery programme kick-starts in Bengaluru and will offer a contactless way to acquire the e-scooter from the company. The service will be available at no extra cost. Based on the response to the pilot program conducted in Bengaluru, Okinawa will expand the facility in other cities as well. The company has associated with its channel partners to enable doorstep delivery of its electric scooters. The city of Bengaluru has been an early adopter of electric mobility with a widespread charging infrastructure, which has possibly prompted the Gurugram-based company to first offer the service there.

Also Read: Okinawa Plans 150 More Dealerships Across India In FY 2021

Okinawa

Okinawa Bikes

Praise

i-Praise

Ridge

Lite

Ridge Plus

gsf5osho

Okinawa will expand to other cities across India based on the response to the doorstep service in Bengaluru

Speaking on the new initiative, Jeetender Sharma - MD and Founder, Okinawa said, "With the COVID-19 outbreak, it is understood that there is a dire need of change in the operations. We at Okinawa are working towards the adoption of safety mechanism. We had issued an advisory recently, that ensured proper sanitisation of products at the assembly unit and after delivery at the dealerships. A standard operating procedure was advised to dealers also. While we took these measures, we simultaneously started working on digitising the procedures to the best extent. Hence, we launched an e-commerce website. Even dealership application procedures have been digitised. The new doorstep delivery service would ensure that the customer does not have to travel outside to receive the product. Also, the proper sanitisation of the product would be ensured along with the temperature check of the delivery person.

Also Read: Unlock 1.0: Okinawa Sells More Than 1,000 Units Post Lockdown

0 Comments

The pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown since March this year has prompted most manufacturers to look at other avenues for customers to purchase vehicles. Hero MotoCorp, Honda 2Wheelers, Piaggio, Yamaha among others are offering virtual stores to purchase bikes and scooters online with the option to deliver the vehicle at your doorstep. Bengaluru-based Ather Energy is already offering test rides at home and will commence deliveries of its electric scooters soon. The company is also expected to roll out its own contactless delivery program.

Okinawa Begins Contactless Doorstep Delivery Of Electric Scooters In Bengaluru
