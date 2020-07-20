Okinawa Plans 150 More Dealerships Across India In FY 2021

Electric two-wheeler brand Okinawa has announced an aggressive plan to increase the dealership network across India. Okinawa currently has 350 dealerships across India, and the company aims to increase the dealership strength to 500 by the end of the financial 2020-21. In addition to increasing primary dealership as part of the pan-India dealership footprint expansion, Okinawa also plans to target sub dealers. The expansion plan is targeted across Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam and the eastern region, the company said in a statement. Recently, Okinawa also announced a hike in dealership margins from 8 to 11 per cent, to support the partners amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Okinawa has resumed operations at its manufacturing plant and following strict social distancing and safety measures like masks and santizing

"There is no doubt that it will take a little time for the market to pick up. While the things gradually return to normalcy, we plan to grow ourselves across the country to serve the customers better. As the COVID-19 curve flats, there will be a demand for private vehicles. Given the fact that electric vehicles are economically more viable in the longer run, people would want to opt for it. We are spreading our wings to provide our customers across the cities with easy availability of the products and services," said Jeetendra Sharma, MD and Founder, Okinawa.

According to Okinawa, the company has now simplified the application process for dealers, and has taken the entire procedure online. Currently, around 30 per cent of the dealerships are operational, and the brand has delivered more than 1,000 vehicles with a span of just 30 days, after the company resumed services.

