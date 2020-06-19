Unlock 1.0: Okinawa Sells More Than 1,000 Units Post Lockdown

Okinawa, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, reported that it has sold over 1,000 units of electric scooters in a month since the lockdown relaxation, where the government started allowing businesses to operate. Okinawa says that it has more than 350 dealers across India and approximately 60-70 per cent of these touchpoints were operational. The company resumed operations partially on May 11, 2020 with 25 per cent workforce. The company despatched over 1,200 vehicles during the same time. The company is taking all precautions at its dealerships and following all safety and social distancing protocols. Okinawa takes care to sanitise all EVs before it despatches them from the assembly line. The dealerships too sanitise the two-wheelers upon receiving them and once again, when it is sent to customers.

Also Read: Okinawa To Offer Custom Hand-Painting Service For Its EV Customers

(Okinawa will sanitise all EVs before despatching them from the assembly line)

"We have witnessed a good demand in the market for Electric scooters. We have retailed over 1000 electric scooters despite limited dealerships operational during the current COVID 19 outbreak. This has indeed encouraged us, as we understand that the market is gaining its strength back. We also anticipate that, due to COVID-19 outbreak, a lot of people would want to avoid using public transport, which might increase the demand of new vehicles for personal mobility. With the increasing awareness around the economic viability of electric vehicles, we might witness a sharp inclination towards EVs among the buyers," said Jeetender Sharma - MD, Okinawa.

Also Read: Okinawa To Launch Made-In-India Electric Motorcycle

One of the new upcoming launches from Okinawa will be the Oki100, an electric motorcycle which will be made in India fully, apart from the battery cells. The Oki100 will be launched towards the end of 2020. The company plans to launch a slew of electric two-wheelers which will be completely made in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.