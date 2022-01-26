Ola Electric Car Teased For The First Time

Electric Vehicles have given a window to quite a few new players in the auto space. It's one of the most lucrative segments around the globe and even in India we have seen several new players joining the fray. Ola recently made its foray into the EV space with its electric scooters and now the company is on its way to develop a new electric car. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to tease its new EV which looks like a design concept of its upcoming electric car.

Can you guys keep a secret? ???????? pic.twitter.com/8I9NMe2eLJ — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 25, 2022

The teaser image suggest that the car would be a swanky looking battery-electric hatchback and the latest teaser image comes just a day after Aggarwal hinted that an electric car is in the making. In a following tweet, Aggarwal also mentioned that the person who purchased a Tata Nexon EV and an Ola S1 e-scooter would probably buy an Ola electric car. "Next car replacement should be the Ola electric car," the tweet read.

Ola Electric also raised a fresh investment of $200 million (approx. Rs. 1490 crore) from Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss and others. The company says the fresh round of funding values the company at $5 billion. The electric two-wheeler had previously raised a similar amount from Falcon Edge, Softbank and others in September last year. At the time, the company was valued at $3 billion. Over the last couple of months, the company launched its S1 Pro electric scooter in the market, commenced production and deliveries of the same to customers.