Ola Electric Teases Its Upcoming Electric Car, New Details Revealed

Ola Electric just unveiled its new entry-level electric scooter called the Ola S1 Air, but along the sidelines of the launch event, Ola Electric also dropped a teaser for its upcoming electric car . While it's no news that Ola Electric is gearing up to launch several electric cars in India, the latest teaser reveals some new details about the car.

The Ola Electric car will get an octagonal shaped steering wheel.

The teaser showed a small glimpse of the interior of the car, showing the steering wheel as well as parts of the dashboard. The steering wheel of the car is different from conventional wheels, and it looks as though it was borrowed from a spaceship. It has a horizontal-rectangular shape with chamfered-off edges, making it octagonal. It also has a two-spoke design, and apart from an embossed ‘OLA’ logo in the middle, it gets backlit buttons which will be used to control a host of features in the car.

The Ola Electric car will get a large horizontal infotainment screen.

A glimpse of the dashboard also showed that the car will get ambient lighting too. While much else wasn't visible in the rather dark teaser, some enhanced images showed the silhouette of the infotainment unit. The unit seen in the teaser is rather large in dimensions, and could be in excess of 12-inches in size. The unit also appears to be placed horizontally, and it is unclear if it will operate all of the functions in the car - much like in a Tesla - or if the car will have some physical buttons below it as well. The teaser also showed that the car will make do with cameras in place of rear view mirrors, which will help to cut down air-resistance.

Ola Electric's upcoming car will have a drag coefficient of 0.21 C d .

