Ola Electric Teases New Electric Cars During Customer Day At Futurefactory

Ola Electric provided the first glimpse of its upcoming electric car during a customer event at its Futurefactory. While the carmaker had first teased its electric car ambitions with a sleek and futuristic-looking hatchback, the teaser along with a previous image shared on social media by company CEO Bhavish Aggarwal suggests that the company's upcoming electric four-wheeler is likely to be a sedan. Interestingly the teaser seems to preview multiple models when inspected with a closer look. The teasers all showed a low-set bonnet up front with various LED DRL patterns connected by a light bar. The first showcased the lightbar extending the entire front of the edges curving upwards and inwards. An illuminated Ola logo sat on the bonnet. The rear meanwhile showed a short boot lid with a sharply raked D pillar and a full-length lightbar spanning the rear and curving downwards along the sides.

Teasers likely preview more than just a single model given the different lighting configurations

The second teasers show a bit more of the vehicle with a lightbar connecting the headlamps featuring twin U-shaped DRLs, an in-set body-coloured closed-off section where the grille sits housing an illuminated Ola logo and diffuser-like elements on the low lip of the bumper. The fenders also bulge out a little over the bonnet line on the sides.A third teaser just shows a slim LED light bar on the nose along with a prominent black finished section on the bumper. The illuminated Ola logo sat in this black-finished section.

A second teaser image of a car's rear showcase a full-length light bar – it tapers towards the end - and an illuminated logo along with what looks to be a different rear bumper. A third image of the rear show a set of wrap-around tail lamps connected by a lightbar with a sectioned-off design on the sides and a different rear bumper design. The company also showcased the side profile of the sedan with an upward swept shoulder line and black finished roof flowing into a sharply raked D-pillar.

Teaser confirms that company is readying a sedan.

Speaking at the event, Aggarwal said that the company would reveal more details on its upcoming electric car on August 15.

While there are few details available on Ola's electric car, reports suggest that the company has already been pushing forward with plans for a second manufacturing facility for its four-wheelers. Additionally, some reports suggest that the upcoming electric car is expected to come packed with a large battery pack to offer greater range than some EVs in the market with production planned as early as end of 2023.