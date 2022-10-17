  • Home
  • News
  • Ola Electric Eyes Taking On Global EV Makers With Low Cost EVs - Report

Ola Electric Eyes Taking On Global EV Makers With Low Cost EVs - Report

Company founder Bhavish Aggarwal has high goals for the Ola Electric brand including taking on established global EV manufacturers.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
17-Oct-22 05:12 PM IST
Ola Electric Eyes Taking On Global EV Makers With Low Cost EVs - Report banner

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is targeting to establish the company as the industry leader for EVs globally. Bhavish is reportedly looking to displace Tesla and China’s BYD as the industry leader for EVs by carving out a niche in the low-cost market.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Aggarwal said that the brand had a chance to lead the EV revolution by introducing models in the sub $50,000 price range. Tesla’s most affordable car was priced over $50,000.

Ola Electric was founded in 2017 with the company establishing its first production facility and launching its first EV in 2021 with plans in place to expand into the four-wheeler space from the current two-wheeler. The company intends to commence exports as well.

Ola Electric however has faced a number of issues in recent months including complaints over the quality of its S1 electric scooter, supply chain-related delays, a sales slowdown and a number of executives parting ways from the company. The company late last year also paused an initial public offering over mounting internal challenges and a cooling global investment climate.

With inputs from Bloomberg

Related Articles
Ola Electric To Launch A More Affordable Variant Of S1 Electric Scooter On Diwali
Ola Electric To Launch A More Affordable Variant Of S1 Electric Scooter On Diwali
11 days ago
1 Scooter Sold Every Minute, Ola Electric Registers 4x Growth During Navratri
1 Scooter Sold Every Minute, Ola Electric Registers 4x Growth During Navratri
12 days ago
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Ola Electric Sells over 9,600 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Ola Electric Sells over 9,600 Units
14 days ago
Ola Electric Ventures Abroad, To Enter Nepal Next Quarter
Ola Electric Ventures Abroad, To Enter Nepal Next Quarter
18 days ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you spend ₹5 lakh for retrofitting your car with EV batteries?