Ola Electric Motorcycle Teased; To Be Unveiled On 15th August

More announcements are in store from Ola Electric as the company’s co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal has tweeted a teaser picture of the first electric motorcycle from the brand. The motorcycle will be officially unveiled on 15th August, which is tomorrow on Independence Day.

Ola has been tight-lipped on giving out any information on the electric motorcycle, and likewise the same being the case with the teaser image. However, the image does give out information that the motorcycle will have a sporty styling with the saddle and ‘fuel tank’ section being at almost the same height. Also, the tail section has a sharp profile with a stepped pillion seat.

Apart from that, Ola will also be announcing its latest MoveOS4 software version for its scooter portfolio. Expect the updated firmware to come with new features and updates.

From the looks of it, expect the company to only unveil the electric motorcycle tomorrow, while the MoveOS4 updates could be rolled out by the end of the year.