  • Home
  • News
  • Ola Electric Scooter To Be Launched On Independence Day 2021

Ola Electric Scooter To Be Launched On Independence Day 2021

We finally have a launch date for the Ola Electric scooter. The company will launch the scooter on August 15, 2021, the 75th Independence Day and will reveal full specifications at the time of the launch.
authorBy Carandbike Team
03-Aug-21 11:45 AM IST
Ola Electric Scooter To Be Launched On Independence Day 2021 banner
Highlights
  • The new Ola electric scooter will be launched on August 15, 2021
  • All specifications and details will be revealed at the time of the launch
  • Bookings for the Ola electric scooter have begun

Ola Electric has finally revealed the launch date of its upcoming electric scooter. Ola will launch its electric scooter on August 15, 2021, which will be India's 75th Independence Day. Ola Electric will reveal full specifications and details about the scooter at the time of the launch. Ola chairman and Group CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, revealed the launch date of the scooter on his Twitter handle. The Ola electric scooter is likely to have a range of 100-150 km and get features like removable Lithium-ion battery, digital instrument console, cloud connectivity, alloy wheels and much more. It will be manufactured at Ola's electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Ola Electric Scooter: What We Know So Far

uae8689g

(The Ola Electric scooter gets underseat stowage space for two half-face helmets)

Ola recently filed trademarks for 'Series S, S1 and S1 Pro', which points towards the likely names and variants that the electric scooter could have. Our understanding is that the Series S will be name of the Ola Electric scooter range and the first scooter to be launched will have two variants, the S1 and the S1 Pro. Each scooter variant is likely to have different features and battery packs. The idea is to offer 100,000 charging points across 400 cities over a period of time. Ola says it will set up 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India in the first year itself, which is more than double the existing charging infrastructure in the country.

Also Read: Ola Electric Scooter Receives Over 1 Lakh Reservations In 24 Hours Since Bookings Began

vsueij64

(Ola Electric will offer 10 colours on its electric scooter)

The Ola electric scooter will be offered in 10 colours. While the exact names of the colours will be announced at the imminent launch, there will be choices in matte and gloss shades from options in blue and black, the vibrant hues of red, pink and yellow, as well as white and silver.

Also Read: Ola Electric Scooter Colours Revealed

toa0k8q4

(The trademarks filed for Ola S1 And Ola S1 Pro)

The Ola future factory is being built with an investment of about Rs. 2,400 crore. The manufacturer had announced that it will be ready to begin the first phase of operations at the plant in the next few months. The facility will be able to generate employment for over 2,000 people initially, going up to 10,000 once fully operational. About 10 million man-hours have been planned to construct the facility. The fully operational plant will meet Industry 4.0 standards will have an installed capacity of 10 million electric scooters per annum. The capacity will stand at two million units per year in Phase 1. The plant will have 10 general assembly lines and will be able to roll out a scooter every two seconds, and 25,000 batteries per day.

Bookings for the scooter are already open and interested customers can book the Ola electric scooter for a payment of Rs. 499. Ola reported receiving over 1 lakh bookings for the scooter in just 24 hours after opening bookings on its website.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
EICMA 2022: Ola Electric S1 Scooter Makes European Debut
EICMA 2022: Ola Electric S1 Scooter Makes European Debut
1 day ago
Ola Electric To Participate In 2022 EICMA Motorcycle Show
Ola Electric To Participate In 2022 EICMA Motorcycle Show
6 days ago
Ola S1 Electric Scooter Production Crosses The 1 Lakh Mark
Ola S1 Electric Scooter Production Crosses The 1 Lakh Mark
6 days ago
Auto Sales October 2022: Ola Electric Sells 20,000 Units
Auto Sales October 2022: Ola Electric Sells 20,000 Units
9 days ago

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which bike brings out the spirit of cruising in you?

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G