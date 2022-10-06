Ola Electric To Launch A More Affordable Variant Of S1 Electric Scooter On Diwali

Ola Electric had a Ola Electric witnessed a resurgence in sales of its electric scooters with 9,634 units sold (as per Vahan) in the month of September 2022, taking it to the number one spot for electric two-wheeler manufacturers last month. In a bid to continue its stronghold on the EV market, Ola Electric is likely to launch a new and more affordable model of the S1 electric scooter on Diwali, as per sources. In fact, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola Electric, tweeted about planning something special for Diwali, hinting at a new market launch.

Sources say that the new S1 variant would be priced below Rs. 80,000, which will take the fight to popular petrol scooters in the market, making for aggressive pricing. Ola is likely to offer most of the features available on the current S1, on the new variant. Like before, the new Ola electric scooter will be running on company’s MoveOS platform.

Planning something BIG for our launch event this month! Will accelerate the #EndICEAge revolution by at least 2 years.



Really excited 😉 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 6, 2022

A few days ago, Ola Electric announced that the company had a stellar Navratri period with one scooter sold every minute. The company said that it witnessed sales grow four times during this festive period, thanks to its new experience centres opened in different parts of the country. Ola Electric also managed to organise over one lakh customer test rides pan India, it said in a statement. Ola's expansion of experience centres does come after the company famously opposed the idea of brick-and-mortar showrooms when it began operations last year. That said, the bookings continue to take place online.

Currently, Ola Electric has 20 experience centres and plans to scale it up to 200 centres across the country by March 2023. The company also rolled out several offers on the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters for the festive season including a flat discount of Rs. 10,000 on the latter, extended warranties, low-interest rates on loans and an assured seven-day delivery through select experience centres.