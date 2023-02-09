Ola Teases Entire Line-Up Of Electric Motorcycles

Ola Electric recently released a short teaser video of its upcoming electric motorcycles, and it looks like the company has grand plans for the future. The short teaser video revealed that the company has five motorcycles in the making and here is what we could decipher, looking at the video. There is an adventure motorcycle, a premium sportbike, a cruiser of sorts, a modern classic motorcycle and a commuter motorcycle that could be seen in the video.

Of course, this is no guarantee that Ola will launch all these motorcycles in the near future, but it is looking good, the line-up. In an earlier interaction with the media, Ola Electric Founder & CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal said that while there is a lot of segmentation seen in petrol-powered motorcycles, the same will not make sense for electric motorcycles! For example, there can’t be electric motorcycles which are equivalent of 150 cc, 160 cc, 180 cc and 200 cc, with multiple options.

Now, Ola has not revealed any timeline for the launch of these electric motorcycles and there is no word on the technical specifications either! But expect Ola to showcase/debut at least a couple of these electric motorcycles this year, while the launch could be next year.