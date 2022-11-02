Omega Seiki Mobility Launches Electric Three-Wheeler With Mobile Kitchen, Priced At Rs. 7 Lakh

  • Home
The new Omega Seiki Mobility Meals on Wheels electric three-wheeler is a completely equipped mobile kitchen, a segment that's promised to grow in the near future.
Highlights
  • The new OSM Meals on Wheels electric three-wheeler will get fast & fixed battery options
  • The OSM MOV can be booked for a token of Rs. 19,999 with deliveries to begin in January
  • OSM will provide completely equipped mobile kitchens to customers with MOV

Delhi-based start-up, Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has launched a new variant of its electric three-wheeler called Meals on Wheels (MOV). The new Omega Seiki Mobility MOV is a mobile kitchen and is priced at Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi post-Govt. subsidy). The new offering was launched at the company's fourth dealership in the country, which opened in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The new OSM MOV will be available in fast and fixed battery options, the company said. Bookings are now open for a token amount of Rs. 19,999, while deliveries will begin from January 2023.

Also Read: Omega Seiki Mobility Signs MoU With CABT Logistics For Last Mile Connectivity

Speaking at the launch, Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman - OSM, said, "I am feeling thrilled about the launch of another marvel and the industry's first electric vehicle OSM MOV. We have already received the interest of 500+ customers for OSM MOV. The electric vehicle will change the face of the Mobile Kitchen business. We will be soon launching more revolutionary electric vehicles at Auto Expo 2022."

Omega Seiki Mobility will be providing completely equipped mobile kitchens with MOV 

 

OSM says Covid-19 affected the mobile kitchen business in India but is expected to grow substantially in the future. The company says it "seems to be more survivable than dine-in restaurants, given their operational attributes. The flexibility and freedom to drive the vehicle around the city help to attract more customers and visit more places."

Narang further said, "The mobile kitchen business in India has huge potential as it is still in its nascent stage. In India, it is estimated to be growing at a rate of 8.4 per cent annually."

Electrifying a mobile kitchen aims to offer more sustainability by reducing operational overheads. OSM will provide completely equipped MOVs to customers to start their mobile kitchen business immediately. 

