Omega Seiki Mobility Signs MoU With CABT Logistics For Last Mile Connectivity

Omega Seiki Mobility has signed and MoU with Creativity At Best Technologies (CABT) for deploying 500 EVs for last mile connectivity.
20-Oct-22 03:16 PM IST
Omega Seiki Mobility and Creativity At Best Technologies (CABT) Logistics have signed an MoU for a strategic partnership for leasing 500 electric three-wheelers to CABT. The partnership will be expanded to lease 1,500 electric three-wheelers by the end of 2025. In India, the last-mile logistics sector in the e-commerce industry is anticipated to increase by nine times to $5.23 billion by 2025. For small loads, electric three-wheeler commercial vehicles are fast becoming a preferred choice for last-mile delivery. The electric three-wheelers in question will be the OSM Rage+ range. 

Talking on the Logistics Market, Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “Owing to the low total cost of ownership, the demand for leasing commercial electric vehicles is very robust which is further fuelled by ambitious electrification targets by large e-commerce companies amid the need for lower emission have led to an upsurge in demand of electric vehicles. The global commercial vehicle rental and leasing market size was valued at $77.42 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow multi-fold over next 5 years.” 

CABT aims to have at least 200 EVs by the end of 2022 and the partnership with OSM will help in meeting the desired target. The company is currently running its fleet in 25 cities, registering over 10 lakh kilometres a month.

