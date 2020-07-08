Only 50 People Will Get A Chance To Crack The Code On The Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos Collection

Rolls-Royce Collection Cars have always been about adding something that captures the imagination of the world. With the new Wraith Kryptos Collection, the company is incorporating only the finest materials and contemporary applications and with that keeping it niche by of course, selling it in limited numbers. The Wraith Kryptos Collection takes one designer's passion for cryptography and weaves it throughout the car, incorporating a labyrinth of complex ciphers. To crack the code then, you have to be the owner of one of the 50 cars that will be produced.



The Wraith Kryptos Collection carries within it an encrypted cipher that evolves throughout the car leading them on a journey of discovery and intrigue. These ciphers appear, on the surface at least, to be an alluring design purely for aesthetic purposes and devoid of any discernible pattern. However, for those that look closer, it holds the key to an answer that only those with the car will be able to know.

Rolls-Royce Bespoke Designer, Katrin Lehmann, said, “The name Kryptos is derived from Ancient Greek, referring to something unseen, hidden and coded, mythical even. Finding the key becomes integral to appreciating the full meaning of an item that can otherwise be viewed simply as a work of art.”

An engraving with green enamel detailing introduces the Rolls-Royce cipher on the base of the figurine

Indeed, the code is so secret that only two people at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood know the full resolution of the sequence – the designer and the Chief Executive. The answer has been placed in a sealed envelope, in the safe of the Chief Executive Officer, in Goodwood, West Sussex. Clients will be invited to submit their efforts at cracking the code via the members only Rolls-Royce Application, Whispers.

The cryptographic journey begins with the Spirit of Ecstasy. An engraving with green enamel detailing introduces the Rolls-Royce cipher on the base of the figurine. Below, recrafted bumper inserts draw the eye lower, subtly modifying both the gesture and posture of Wraith, giving this Collection an identity of its own.

For the driver's enjoyment, an intriguing screen print flows across the metal fascia, spanning the width of the interior.

The Wraith Kryptos Collection comes in a delphic grey exterior colour consisting of a solid anthracite base colour which has a hidden effect – only in sunlight do the blue and green mica flakes appear. This effect is accentuated by a hand-painted double coachline, the upper being painted in the newly developed kryptos green while the lower acts as a shadow in dark grey, both depicting clues relating to the interior code. Completing the exterior aesthetic are part polished wheels, with Orbit Grey coloured centres featuring a coloured pinstripe.

Elements of the cipher are embroidered into Wraith's headrests

Inside, stepping over the illuminated treadplates, the cipher evolves deep into the fabric of the motor car. One is immediately greeted by the accented bespoke kryptos green leather hue, which has been developed to incorporate a metallic effect, set against either Selby Grey or Anthracite. Elements of the cipher are embroidered into Wraith's headrests, where the customary ‘double-R' emblem can so often be found. For the driver's enjoyment, an intriguing screen print flows across the metal fascia, spanning the width of the interior.

The Wraith Kryptos Collection features a bi-coloured headliner depicting an in-motion data-stream inspired motif. Illuminated door pockets continue this theme with Rolls-Royce woven leather and Kryptos Green threads to reveal an unexpected and subtle illumination that fades towards the base of the pocket. This sure is an intriguing car and one that brings with it an entertaining challenge. Who will crack the code? And what answers will the code bring? Only time will tell. Or will it?



