Over 100 Motorists And Commuters Fined For Not Wearing Seat Belt In Delhi

In the last few days, the Delhi Traffic Police has fined over 100 motorists and commuters for not wearing a seatbelt. Earlier this month the Delhi Traffic Police had announced that all commuters travelling in a car will have to wear seatbelts both at the front and back, and the offenders will be charged a fine of Rs. 1000. Recently, Former Tata Group Chairman, Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident, and it was found that he was sitting in the rear seat and was not wearing a seatbelt. Following this, the authorities have been promoting the need for all occupants inside a car to wear seatbelts, and the Delhi Traffic Police was the first to officially enforce this rule.

Since the announcement, which came on September 14, the Delhi Traffic Police has been periodically sharing updates on the number of traffic offences registered each day on its Twitter handle. And as per the latest post earlier on Sunday, September 25, 35 people were fined for not wearing a seatbelt. Additionally, 157 motorists were fined for driving on the wrong side, 34 were fined for having tinted windows and there was one case where a minor was driving.

The centre has said that car manufacturers will soon have to offer seat belt warning alerts for rear passengers as well.

The Delhi traffic police have also been putting out creative posts asking commuters to wear seat belts both while sitting upfront and at the back. Additionally, the transport ministry plans to enforce new rules for road safety including mandatory seat belts for rear passengers and implementing heavy fines on rule-breakers. In fact, the Centre has said that car manufacturers will soon have to offer seat belt warning alerts for rear passengers as well.